NHPR Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 10.9.22

New England Folk Festival (NEFFA), Marlborough MA ~ [TBA] ~ https://www.neffa.org/

Monday, October 10, 2022

Dodging Frogs at Topsfield Fair, Topsfield MA ~ 3:30-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/831631287993897/

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Thursday, October 13, 2022

Lucy Kaplansky at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/events/the-huntress-and-holder-of-hands-dead-gowns

Armchair Boogie with Annie in the Water at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sean Hayes and Jack Symes at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/213-2/

Friday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ben Sollee at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at Waking Windows, Burlington VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/huntress-and-the-holder-of-hands-w-dead-gowns-at-the-radio-bean-tickets-409892207627

Darrell Scott at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Coral Moons and Coyote Island at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

John Brickley at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

The Fretbenders (Bob and Diane Kordas) with Brie Green and Paul Wolfat Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://pcawestford.square.site/product/oct-14-fretbenders-blues-infused-acoustic-traditions/67?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church on the the Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Gaslight Tinkers with Jeff and Jessie at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3067608483530790/

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Decatur Creek at Norwich Farmers Market, Norwich VT ~ 9:30am to 12:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

[A.J] Croce plays [Jim] Croceat the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1079520769616908/

Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travellers at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/huntressdeadgowns

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Joel Cage at Parish Center for the Arts. Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/817307939444714/

Steven Chagnon and Katie West “The Sories Behind the Songs” at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Kevub Danzig at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 16, 2022

John Smith at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Colbie Caillat at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at the Colby Sawyer College Black Box Theatre, New London NH ~ 7pm ~ https://pirozzoli.com/ https://colby-sawyer.edu/

Thursday, October 20, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. George Marshall with Cedar Stanistreet, Rose Jackson, and Max Newman

Della Mae at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1020950 https://www.venuepilot.co/events/55537/orders/new

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Friday, October 21, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Friday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests Carol and Steve Bittenson, Sandy Lafleur calling/

DANCE! Belfast Community Contra Dance, 96 Church Street, Belfast ME ~ 6:30pm – 10:30pm ET ~ https://deffa.org/series/belfast-community-contradance/ https://deffa.org/event/belfast-community-contradance-2/2022-10-21/

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jacob Joliff Band at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Willie Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Schooner Fare at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Crystal Bowersox at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/

Decatur Creek at Henniker Brewing Company, Henniker NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/473928961281070/

Saturday, October 22, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/ https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1020950 https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/8170/8171

Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 4pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.

Chris Trapper at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

New Hampshire Folk and Fiddle Fest at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1055708708435930/

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series at Nippo Lake Golf Course, Barrington NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1753744888331216/

NEFFA Live Online ~ 7pm ET ~ Register for Zoom link at: https://neffa.us14.list-manage.com/track/click?u=e58df615d7dce17874f868438&id=266ef39c27&e=b8f4f63b53 ~ Lynn Noel, EmmaLee Holmes-Hicks & Peter Zay,

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Open Mic at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchrocks.com/events/calendar/

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Janis Ian at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Watkins Family Hour at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Fabiola Mendes and Albino Mbie at Groton Hill Music, Groton MA 7:30pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/fabiola-mendez-and-albino-mbie/

Ali McGuirk at Colonial Theatre Showroom, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/

Acoustic Alchemy at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Wildmans and Honeysuckle at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Anonymous Coffee House at First Congregational Church on the the Green, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://anoncoffee.org/

Saturday, October 29, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Halloween Extravadance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Odds Bodkins (stories with music, on the theme of horror) at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/779590393398284/

The Watkins Family Hour with Sarah Watkins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/watkins-family-hour/

River Sister at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Pete Bernhard and The Huntress and Holder of Hands at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Cory Pesaturo (accordion) at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, November 3, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required.~ Dereck Kalish with Dave Langford, Rachel Bell, and Karen Axelrod

Brooks Williams at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Mike Block Trio at the Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/music

Friday, November 4, 2022

David Bromberg at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

The Mallett Bothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tom Pirozolli feature at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html To sign up or for info, contact highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com https://pirozzoli.com/

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse CANCELLED this month only, due to scheduling conflict. Check back for December and later dates https://www.facebook.com/groups/822077589144186

Round Room Coffee House, Mont Vernon NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/Round.Room.Coffee.House

Sunday, November 6, 2022

Tom Paxton and the Don Juans at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

https://www.themusichall.org/events/tom-paxton-don-juans/

Livingston Taylor at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

DubHub Song Circle, Dublin NH ~ 3-5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/826806311646548/826806314979881/

The Gibson Brothers at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 4pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, November 10, 2022

Heather Maloney at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, November 11, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Friday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

The Huntress and Holder of Hands with Dead Gowns at Space 538, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://space538.org/event/dead-gowns-ep-release-huntress-holder-hands/

Green Heron at Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/629932898628690/

Saturday, November 12, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Sway Wild at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/sway-wild-111222

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Ani DiFranco at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/

Cormac McCarthy at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

The Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/blind-boys-of-alabama/

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Town Hall, Orange MA ~ 3pm ET ~ https://1794meetinghouse.org/

Brian Dunne at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Granite State Blues Society “Road to Memphis” at The Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/608234524116312

Thursday, November 17, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. ~ Sue Rosen and Calico (Eric Boodman, Casey Murray, and Jesse Ball)

The Small Glories at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Darlingside at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Cheryl Wheeler at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Susan Werner Live and Livestream from The Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2950607815244567/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Lucy Kaplansky at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Ellis Paul at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Clem Snide at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Green Sisters at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Humans Being, The Faith Ann Band, and Tumbletoads at Nashua Garden, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598104855325023/

Friday, November 25, 2022

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Sophie B. Hawkins with Seth Glier at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Nefesh Mountain Hanukka Show ( Bluegrass, Americana, Celtic, Eastern European Melodies ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Will Mentor with Sam Bartlett, Max Newman, Julie Metcalf, and Stuart Kenney

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Dar Williams at BOMBYX, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/

Saturday, December 3, 2022

Tom Rush at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Kat Wright at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/786950335691840/

Sunday, December 4, 2022

The Ballroom Thieves at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/banknhstage-events/

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Antje Duvekot at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Friday, December 9, 2022

Coig ( Celtic Holiday ) at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Saturday, December 10, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Dar Williams at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://darwilliams.com/ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/ ~ All-request show

Tom Pirozolli feature at Ashland Coffee House, Ashland NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pirozzoli.com/

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://pirozzoli.com/

Thursday, December 15, 2022

DANCE! NEFFA Thursday Night Contra, Concord MA ~ 7:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/thursday-contras/ ~ Pre-registration required. Lisa Greenleaf and Stomp Rocket (Glen Loper, Dave Langford, and Bethany Waickman)

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert at The Flying Goose, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ 603-326-6899 30 Andover Road

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Friday, December 16, 2022

DANCE! Mill City Contra, East Derry NH (Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:45-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.wordworthy2.org/ ~ Band: JumpStart, with guests

Primo Cubano Latin Christmas at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, Maine ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2022-23-events 207.442.8455

Sunday, December 18, 2022

Ana Popovic at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Saturday, December 24, 2022

DANCE: Tophill Music Contradance Party at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8:00-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~

More info: Alice Kenney, 413-773-1671 , alicekenney@gmail.com

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Richard Thompson at the Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Thursday, January 12, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Saturday, January 14, 2023

DANCE! Ralph Page Dance event at Whitcomb Hall, Swanzy NH ~ 10am-10pm ET ~ https://www.neffa.org/ralph-page/35th-annual-ralph-page-jan-2023/ info@ralphpage.neffa.org

Thursday, February 9, 2022

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, February 17, 2023

Alan Doyle at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023

Flurry Festival 2023 at Saratoga NY ~ see website for details ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ One of the largest folk dance and music festivals in North America. The Flurry draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers every year.

Saturday, February 26, 2023

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Music Hall Lounge, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/

Thursday, March 9, 2023

DANCE! Plymouth NH (Second or Third Thursday of each month) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Cherish the Ladies at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/shows

Saturday, April 1, 2023

Le Vent du Nord at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://barreoperahouse.org/

Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23, 2022