NH News Recap: Voters weigh in on local issues during busy town meeting season

Town meeting season is well underway in New Hampshire, and voters across the state cast their ballots on a number of local issues this week.

Increased polarization and eroding social norms is making is harder to police bad behavior in the New Hampshire House.

And majority of the state has been in a drought this winter. Will the snow melt help? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

Josh Rogers, NHPR

Kate Dario, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Why it’s so hard to police bad behavior in the NH House

Toxic social media posts, a rude gesture and a lost committee post all point to tension in the 400-seat chamber.

Town elections are hyperlocal. But NH voters have plenty else on their minds.

New Hampshire towns held local elections Tuesday. In addition to municipal budgets, voters had thoughts about Iran, the price of gas, and lots more.

Bill requiring NH voters to consider school tax caps clears House

The plan is the latest effort by Republican leaders to slow growth in local spending. Critics say it will hurt schools by forcing arbitrary cuts.

Eighty percent of New Hampshire is still in a drought. Will the snow melt help?

This was the eighth driest December through February in the state since record keeping began in the late 19th century, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Kamen resigns from FIRST robotics in wake of Epstein files

Nine NH towns reject tax caps as lawmakers push towns to consider them

Voters reject GOP lawmakers’ efforts to take control over who attends their local schools

‘The center of NH political thought’: Free Staters celebrate successes at Liberty Forum