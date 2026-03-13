© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News Recap: Voters weigh in on local issues during busy town meeting season

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Rick Ganley,
Mary McIntyre
Published March 13, 2026 at 8:36 AM EDT
A voter raises a vote card during the deliberative session in Rye, New Hampshire, on Jan. 31, 2026.
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
A voter raises a vote card during the deliberative session in Rye, New Hampshire, on Jan. 31, 2026.

Town meeting season is well underway in New Hampshire, and voters across the state cast their ballots on a number of local issues this week.

Increased polarization and eroding social norms is making is harder to police bad behavior in the New Hampshire House.

And majority of the state has been in a drought this winter. Will the snow melt help? We talk about these stories and more on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.

Guests:

  • Josh Rogers, NHPR
  • Kate Dario, NHPR

Top stories from around New Hampshire this week:

Why it’s so hard to police bad behavior in the NH House

Toxic social media posts, a rude gesture and a lost committee post all point to tension in the 400-seat chamber.

Town elections are hyperlocal. But NH voters have plenty else on their minds.

New Hampshire towns held local elections Tuesday. In addition to municipal budgets, voters had thoughts about Iran, the price of gas, and lots more.

Bill requiring NH voters to consider school tax caps clears House

The plan is the latest effort by Republican leaders to slow growth in local spending. Critics say it will hurt schools by forcing arbitrary cuts.

Eighty percent of New Hampshire is still in a drought. Will the snow melt help?

This was the eighth driest December through February in the state since record keeping began in the late 19th century, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

More New Hampshire headlines:

Kamen resigns from FIRST robotics in wake of Epstein files

Nine NH towns reject tax caps as lawmakers push towns to consider them

Voters reject GOP lawmakers’ efforts to take control over who attends their local schools

‘The center of NH political thought’: Free Staters celebrate successes at Liberty Forum

NH House advances bill that would gut refugee program, restrict rentals for undocumented immigrants
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
Rick Ganley
Mary McIntyre
I oversee NHPR’s news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I support our show producers and hosts in bringing listeners in depth conversations and stories on the latest news and culture in New Hampshire. I believe in community driven storytelling and connecting with Granite Staters to learn more about what it's like for them living in New Hampshire. I’m interested in conversations and stories that show the impact of policy decisions and hold those in power to account.
Mary McIntyre

