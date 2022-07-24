Folk Music and Dance Calendar 7.24.22

Monday, July 25, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Grace Church, Sheldon VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Eric Grant at Castle in the Clouds, Route 171 • 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, NH ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.castleintheclouds.org/ (603) 476-5900

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Orchard Hill Breadworks Pizza Night, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Decatur Creek at Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30-8:00pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Open Jam and Taco Night at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/411128524275016/

Norah Jones with Emily King at Bank of New Hampshire Pavillion Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, 72 Meadowbrook Ln., Gilford, NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/?page=event_info&show_code=072622 (603) 293-4700

Jud Caswell at Summer Acoustic Music Series, 8 2nd St, Lewiston, ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Regina Spektor at the Pines Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/regina-spektor-tickets-316929052327

Jared Steer Duo at Castle in the Clouds, Route 171 • 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, NH ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.castleintheclouds.org/ (603) 476-5900

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at Turner Farm, North Haven ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-summer-songwriter-series-featuring-sierra-ferrell-tickets-264690916657

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall, Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Sierra Hull and Kitchen Dwellers at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/sierra-hull-and-kitchen-dwellers

Amanda Adams at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Open Mic at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Takenobu at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Ani DiFranco with Zoe Boekbinder, Gracie and Rachel, Jocelyn MacKenzie at the Pines Theater, Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/725565478613396/ https://anidifranco.com/tour

Cherish the Ladies at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

PETER MULVEY & MARK ERELLI at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mulvey-erelli/

Dobet Gnahore (Madagascar music and dance) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Rey Center, Waterville Valley NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Cindy Duchin at Portsmouth Gundalow Compmany, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Wild Honey Collective at Port City Blue, Portlland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://portcityblue.com/events/frank-fotusky-2-2022-07-28/

July 28-31 Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ http://www.ossipeevalley.com ~ Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Della Mae, Twisted Pine, The Quebe Sisters, Damn Tall Buildings, Corner House, Ellis Paul, Goldenoak and many more..

July 28-July 31 Oldtone Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Roochie Toochie & ,The Ragtime Shepherd Kings ,The Deslondes ,Bill & The Belles ,Hubby Jenkins ,Jackson & The Janks ,The Daiquiri Queens ,Big Jon Atkinson ,The Tennessee Stifflegs and many more; Dance Tent onsite.

Friday, July 29, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Billie Prine and the Prine Time Band at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Adam Ezra Group at Levitt AMP, St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Mames Babegenush at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Jontavius Willis (Blues) at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/466614818603485/

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~

https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/aztec-two-step-20-on-the-outdoor-stage-7-29-2022

Maria Muldaur at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/events/list/

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ Cherish the Ladies, Dale Ann Bradley, Musique a Bouches, Carolyn Martin Swing Band, Diunna Greenleaf and Blue Mercy, Los Pleneros de la 21, Nava Persian Trio, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble, Balla Kouyate and Famoro Dioubate, Christine Tassant et les Imposteures, Don Bryant, Lenny Gomulka and Chicago Push, Panfilos Guera.

July 29-31

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/FalconRidgeFest/ ~ June 28- We are just a couple confirms from a complete lineup so here goes with what we GOT in the pocket. In addition to the already announced Fri Night Summer’s Eve Song Swap artists, Mary Gauthier, Dan Navarro, Crys Matthews & Greg Greenway all of whom will also have their own mainstage set plus The Nields, Crystal Shawanda, Annie Wenz, The End of America, Scott Cook & the Second Chances, The Storycrafters & the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, we have confirmed both Sawyer Fredericks & Rod MacDonald on Fri only, Dar Williams closing mainstage on Sunday, the Adam Ezra Group & the Tony Trischka Band on Sunday, Quarter Horse & The Kennedys. Our 2022 MOST WANTED ARTISTS, selected from our 2020 showcase￼ are Big Sky Quartet, Shanna in a Dress & The Levins. And of course, the Falcon Ridge House Band this year will feature Radoslav Lorković on keys & accordion, Garry Lee on bass & Tom Walling on drums. Just 2 more to go…

[Starting Thursday, July 28]

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ The Little Roy & Lizzy Show (Appeared 2016,2018), Nothin' Fancy (Appeared 2015, 2018), Williamson Branch (Appeared 2021), Edgar Loudermilk Band (Appeared 2019), Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon (2022 first appearance), Mama Corn (Appeared 2019), Beartracks (Appeared 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021), The Barn Floor Groovers (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (2022 will be first appearance),Mike & Mary Robinson Gospel Sing & Jam (Appeared 2019, 2021)

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://ccanh.com/show/peter-mulvey-mark-erelli

Shane Hennessy at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Takenobu at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/takenobu/

Eleanor and the Pretty Things at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Jud Caswell at Cadenza, Lewiston ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Adam Ezra Group at Bradford VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Ronnee Stolzberg at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01 https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

CRYS at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at Union Hall, Vienna ME ~ 7pm EDT ~

https://www.viennaunionhall.org/arts-and-events

Goldenoak at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://pressroomnh.com

Ani DiFranco at State Theatre, Portland NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://anidifranco.com/tour

The Suitcase Junket at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St.,Beverly MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1269?siteToken=ddejzkee9wcne6qz7s4sp0fvc8

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Reggie Harris at Monadnock Summer Lyceum, Peterborough NH ~ 11:00am EDT (doors 10:30) ~ https://www.monadnocklyceum.org/reggie-harris

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Hadley MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598305101476141/

Ecstatic Dance and Open Mic with Vanessa Hale and others at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ arrive at 1pm ET if possible; Dance Class 2pm; Dancing 3pm; 6pm Open mike; gates closed at 3pm spaces limited, please RSVP ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1098887140725770/

Cormac McCarthy at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Monday, August 1, 2022

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Crys Matthews at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022

Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island, ME ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Performers: Sailboat, Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan

Bowdoin International Music Festival at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Caitlyn Smith at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/caitlyn-smith

Decatur Creek at the Gazebo, Memorial Park, Antrim NH ~ 5:00-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Justin Cohn at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Jud Caswell at Little Brown Church Concert Series, Round Pond, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Seth Warner Band Tribute to Lyle Lovett at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, 12 Main Street Sandwich NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/

Strangled Darlings (indie folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Aztec Two Step V2 at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/aztec-two-step-20-featuring-rex-fowler-dodie-pettit-and-friends

Decatur Creek at Holderness NH ~ 6:00-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

The Millies (Swing) at the Gazebo, Hancock, NH ~ 6-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.hancocknh.org/

Drowned Valley at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Maine Middle Eastern Ensemble at Port City Blue, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://portcityblue.com/events/maine-middle-eastern-ensemble-2022-08-04/

Friday, August 5, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

David Mallett at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Lowdown Brass Band and Stop the Presses at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

The Bacon Brothers at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Low Down Brass Band with Stop the Presses at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Adam Ezra Group Opening for JJ Grey and Mofrop at Hampton Beach NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Grover Kemble & the Jerry Vezza Trio with Arielle Silver - Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series (Livestream) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5149886771792277/

Green Heron at Port City Blue, Portland ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://portcityblue.com/events/darlin-corey-2022-08-05/

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Blues on the Range at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/294770979284069/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers’ Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/628812038393221/

Gawler Family Band at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Songwriters in the Round: Dan Blakeslee, Kate Redgate, & Chad Verbeck, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd, Pittsfield, NH 03263 NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Kenny Selcer at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Jud Caswell at Growing to Give Farmyard Jam, Brunswick, ME ~ 4:30pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Cajun Dance Party with Back O’ Town Cajun Band at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1116954605833401/

Acoustic Rose at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2873871549572694/

Jess Hutchins at Hancock Depot Cabaret, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5181186891992749/

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Decatur Creek at Sunflower Festival, 118 North River Road

Lee, NH ~ 2-8:40pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 at The Farmstand, Tamworth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~

https://www.thefarmstand.net/the-store/aztec-2-step-august-7d-2022

Carol Coronis and Bob Halperin at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tim Hazleton at Castle in the Clouds, Route 171 • 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, NH ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.castleintheclouds.org/event/summer-music-nights/2022-06-14/ (603) 476-5900

Hannah O’Brien and Grant Flick at notloB, Harvard MA ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1050515435837176/

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Miko Marks with Dwayne Haggins at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music https://www.prescottpark.org/event/miko-marks-with-dwayne-haggins

Eric Lindberg at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Government Mule at The Pines Theater at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT (doors 5pm) ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/govt-mule-tickets-335549787447

Hannah O’Brien and Grant Flick at Irish Night at Blue, Portland ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.boghat.com/ https://www.instagram.com/irishnightatblue/

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Zili Misik (new world soul) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Eyes of Age at Music in the Park, Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1065018904392029/

Decatur Creek at the Gazebo, Hancock, NH ~ 6-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Dar Williams with Tina Ross Livestream from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/997229754274471/

Cumberland Crossing and Bluegrass Jam at Port City Blue, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://portcityblue.com/events/cumberland-crossing-bluegrass-jam-session-2022-08-11/

Friday, August 12, 2022

Susan Werner at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13, 2022

Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Peacham VT ~ Details TBA ~ http://www.pamfest.com/

Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival, Goshen CT ~ https://podunkbluegrass.com/

Saturday, August 13, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Dudley Laufman and Taylor Whiteside ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Look Park Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1466745920389272/ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Gloucester Blues Festival, Gloucester, MA ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/515188009965003/

Jerry Douglas Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Decatur Creek at Paul’s Place, 39 Winter St

Ashland, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

John Ferulio at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Erica Brown and the Blue Grass Connection at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Goldenoak at Mountain Music Series, Rangeley ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://bandsintown.com/e/103516765

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/ https://go.seated.com/tour-events/7c02a3fe-0bcc-4a6c-96a2-96d411aaab2c

Breanna Elaine at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Willie J. Laws Band at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/739261647511762/

Bonnie Prince Billy w/ Myriam Gendron, Footings, Party of the Sun at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3197243277196994/

Jud Caswell at Concerts in the Park, Lisbon, ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Susan Werner at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St.,Beverly MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1269?siteToken=ddejzkee9wcne6qz7s4sp0fvc8

Monday, August 15, 2022

Shovels and Rope with Kyshona at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Bonnie Prince Billy, Animal P**s, It’s Everywhere at the Shea Thjeatre, Turnber’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/440115137952239/

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy w/ Footings & Charlie Chronopoulos (multi-genre show) at Mill No. 5, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1202658417214529/

Lucas Gallo at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Myra Flynn at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

The Hazel Project at Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill MA ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1535510310197776/

High Range Trio at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, August 19, 2022

EANDA BAND: ANGER, HARTMAN, WALSH, GILCHRIST, POOL at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Steve Zakon-Andersen “The History of Contradancing and how it came to be identofied with the Monadnock Region” lecture at Amos Fortune Forum, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://amosfortune.com/ ~ also livestreamed

Roomful of Blues at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/714029543155680/

Jud Caswell at Schoonerfest, Wiscasset, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Friday, August 19 through Sunday August 21, 2022

Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, The Punch Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Leftover Salmon, Hawktail, Michael Daves, Caitlin Canty, Jacob Joliff Band, Twisted Pine, and more...

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Bitter Pill outdoors at Berwick ME Town Hall, as part of a “bring your own lawn chair” music series ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1605358663164929/ https://www.lawnchairsberwick.com/

Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Beg, Steal or Borrow at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Dave Mallet Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bella White at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

The Evocatives Band at West LA Beer Company, Swanzey NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5050796758309415/

Art Grossman at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Chris Smither at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St.,Beverly MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1269?siteToken=ddejzkee9wcne6qz7s4sp0fvc8

Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/kennedys-82122

Americana Fest Alejandro Escovedo and Pokey LaFarge with Kris Gruen

at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/alejandro-escovedo-and-pokey-lafarge https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Folksoul Musical Festival, 8 Driscoll Rd., Greenfield NH ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5377644652364435/ ~ Come join us as we joyfully return after a two year hiatus! Included are many familiar sounds, back by popular demand, plus the mystery trio Petronell.

Session Americana at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St.,Beverly MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://ticketing.useast.veezi.com/purchase/1269?siteToken=ddejzkee9wcne6qz7s4sp0fvc8

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Ash and Eric Livestream ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/ https://folkproject.org

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco on the Green at Shelburne VT ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

The War and Treaty at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Karen Grenier at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco at Bank NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

Mister Chris and Friends (kids music) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Truffle Duo at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiss Golden Messenger and Aiofe O’Donovan at Lowell Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://ccanh.com/show/ladysmith-black-mambazo

Pan Fried Steel (Steel Drum Band) at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Senie Hunt at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/564312455355039/

Bluegrass Jam and Greenville 150th Celebration at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Goldenoak at Waldo Theatre, Waldoboro ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://bandsintown.com/e/103132886

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Lenny Solomon at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Indigo Girls at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Green Heron at Portsmouth Gundalow Compmany, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/ https://www.facebook.com/events/413066270861423/

Gordon Bok and Jud Caswell Jud Caswell at Camden Summer Sounds, Camden, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://judcaswell.com/

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Lucinda Williams and her Band at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571171431051837

Nick’s Other Band at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30-8:00pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/322252793408354/

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Mikey G at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Indigo Girls at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Kent Allyn and Nat Balch at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, September 2, 2022

Le Vent du Nord at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Billy Wylder at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, September 3, 2022

The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy, Eamon O’Leary at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Ghostland 2022 with Goldenoak, Hiss Golden Messenger, Marco Benevent, The Ghost of Paul Revere at 10 Thompsons Point, Portland, ME ~ 3:30pm EDT ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/shows https://bandsintown.com/e/103231957

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Bad Sandy at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Wild Rivers at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Old Hat at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Monday, September 5, 2022

Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Mountain Dog (fiddle) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Green Heron at Portsmouth Gundalow Compmany, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/ https://www.facebook.com/events/413066270861423/

John Fogerty at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=7269632&partner_id=264&method=restoreToken

Friday, September 9, 2022

Spike Dogtooth with Sam Duffy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022

Oldtone Lite Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Tuba Skinny,Down Hill Strugglers,Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew,FERD,Dumpster Debbie ,More TBA!

Saturday, September 10, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Byron Ricker calling with the band Puckerbrush ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Hanstock Festival at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am – 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret/ ~ The Senie Hunt Project, The Humans Being, Green Heron, Party of the Sun, Dancing Goats, Charlie Chronopoulos, Eyes of Age, Modern Fools.

Decatur Creek at Brattleboro Farmers Market, Brattleboro VT ~ 11am to 9pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Dodging Frogs at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall. Potsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/robert-cray/

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ari Hest at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Puuluup (Estonian Zombie Folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Penhallow at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Friday, September 16, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jenner Fox at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=214431~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, 2022

NH Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ http://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kyle Carey at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Don Gibbs at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

High Range Trio at Portsmouth Gundalow Company, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.gundalow.org/specials/

Thursday, September 22, 2022

The Beecharmers at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 23, 2022

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Decatur Creek at White Gates Farm,

2153 Cleveland Hill Rd, Tamworth, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Richard Thompson at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/richard-thompson-2/

Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659

Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/

VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.

CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Keene International Festival (multi-genre), Keene NH ~ 11am to 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/568427544744848/

Trusting Fate at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Decatur Creek at Meadow Ledge Farm, Loudon, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Bennett and Perkins at Deerfierld Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 4:30pm ~ https://bennettandperkins.com/shows/ ~ On the Farm Museum Stage

Friday, September 30, 2022

Taylor Ashton and Oshima Brothers at the Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/showroom/

Green Heron at Deerfield Fair Deerfield NH ~ 1:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/404319941669241/

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199450444166215/

The King Snakes and Off the Cuff at Moose Brook Park, Hancock NH ~ 11am – 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/hancockdepotcabaret/ ~ details TBA

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Decatur Creek at Putney Farmers Market, Putney VT ~ 11am to 2:00pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, October 7, 2022

Will Evans at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 8, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Eric Rollnick calling with the White Mountain Ceili Band ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822

Tiffany Williams at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Decatur Creek at Norwich Farmers Market, Norwich VT ~ 9:30am to 12:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Friday, October 21, 2022

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Saturday, October 29, 2022

Odds Bodkins (stories with music, on the theme of horror) at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/779590393398284/

The Watkins Family Hour with Sarah Watkins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/watkins-family-hour/

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Saturday, November 12, 2022

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

The Blind Boys of Alabama with Charlie Musselwhite at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/blind-boys-of-alabama/

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/