NHPR Folk Music, Dance and Festival Calendar 7.10.22

Sunday, July 10 through Friday, July 15, 2022

Festival on the Green, Middlebury VT ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ evening performances daily

Monday, July 11, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at The Preserve at Chocorua, 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Rd., Tamworth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Little White Church, Eaton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Cold Chocolate at the bandstand, Community Park, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.henniker.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif5391/f/uploads/2022_series_overview_pr1.pdf https://www.facebook.com/HennikerConcert

Open Jam and Taco Night at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/411128524275016/

Off the Cuff at the Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/711397596586132/

A History of Joni Mitchell. Concert and commentary with Chris Albertson and Cait Murphy at Hancock NH Meeting House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://hancocktownlibrarynh.wordpress.com/

Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/

Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road

603-293-0841

Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~

1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614

International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.

https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance

Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SÉAN MCCANN at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/sean-mccann/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Community Church, Guilford VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Vinegar Hill Musical Theatre Arundel, ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Watchhouse (Formerly Mandolin Orange) with Michaela Anne at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/watchhouse

Decatur Creek at Lancaster Summer Concert Series, Lancaster NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Matt the Sax at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ http://www.joyscream.com/livestream/ https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePuffinandLoon

Open Mic at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/

Thursday, July 14, 2022

Bennett and Perkins and Roomful of Blues at Arts Jubilee, outdoors at Cranmore Mountain, North Conway, NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://bennettandperkins.com/shows/

Sean McCann of Great Big Sea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Della Mae at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

E.T.E (Quebecois) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Sarah Bauhan and the Elmwood Station Band (Celtic) at the Gazebo, Hancock, NH ~ 6-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.hancocknh.org/

July 14 continued

Bluegrass Session at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1208891203212463/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at United Methoidist Church, Hadley MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Decatur Creek at Depot Square Listen and Lunch, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Ash and Eric in the park, Auburn MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/

Nick and Shaon Pangaro at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, 2022

Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/festival/ ~ Alison Brown (Thurs), Balsam Range (Fri), Barbaro (Sat), Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart (Fri), Charm City Junction (Thurs), Circus No. 9 (Sat), Compton & Newberry (Fri), Country Current / U.S. Navy Band (Sat/Sun), Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band (Fri), Del McCoury Band (Fri), Della Mae (Sat), Donna The Buffalo (Fri), Dry Branch Fire Squad / Host Band (TFSS), Dustbowl Revival (Fri), Fireside Collective (Sat), Gangstagrass (Fri), Gibson Brothers (Thurs), Giri & Uma Peters (Sat), Grain Thief (Fri), Jerry Douglas / Artist-in-Residence (Thurs/Fri/Sat), Jim Gaudet & Railroad Boys (Thurs/Fri), Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell (Fri), Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Fri), Mr. Sun (Sat), Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy (Fri), Peter Rowan & Los Texmaniacs (Sat), Quickstep Featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller (T/F/S), Rhonda Vincent and The Rage (Thurs), Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Sat), Robin & Linda Williams (Thurs), Sam Bush Band (Fri), Serene Green (Fri), Sierra Hull (Thurs/Fri), Steep Canyon Rangers (Fri), Steve Earle & The Dukes (Sat), Stillhouse Junkies (Thurs), The Hillbenders (Thurs), The SteelDrivers (Thurs), The Wildmans (Sat), The Travelin’ McCourys (Fri), We Banjo 3 (Sat), Yonder Mountain String Band (Sat)

Maine Folk Festival at Thomas Point, Maine ~ https://mainefolk.com/ ~ Performing Friday: The Way Down Wanderers, Jenny Lou Drew, Ed Howe, Jason Spooner

Performing Sunday: Dyer Holiday And The Resolutionaries

Performing Saturday: Adam Ezra Group, Ammonium Maze ensemble, Thrown Out Bones, Emilia Dahlin, Duquette & Dancer, Hannah’s Field, Mehuman

and more...

Friday, July 15, 2022

Dar Williams, Southern Vermont Arts Center, Manchester, VT, 8 p.m. https://www.darwilliams.com/concerts/

Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Session Americana at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/

Windborne with Ken and Pat Rolston from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311136314489132/

Green Heron at the Potash Bowl, Swanzey NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/693844962000987/

TEOA at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

Alison Brown at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Liz Frame and the Kickers, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Holly Brewer at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Della Mae at Highland Arts Center, Greensboro VT ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Breanna Barbara w/ Marisol Zilske at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/530776815179147/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Three Sisters’ Sanctuary, Goshen MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Pete Muller & The Kindred Souls w/YellowHouse Blues Band and Meraki at The Word Barn Meadow, 66 Newfields Road In the Meadow, Exeter, NH~ 7-9pm EDT ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/ https://portsmouthnhtickets.com/events/pete-muller-the-kindred-spirits-wyellowhouse-blues-band-and-meraki-7-15-2022

Saturday, July 16, 2022

Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Bela Fleck -My Bluegrass Heart at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Pamela Means at World Fellowship Center, 368 Drake Hill Rd., Albany, NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://worldfellowship.org/calendar-of-events/2022-07/

Tinsley Ellis (Blues) at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/

The Steel Wheels at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bernie and Louise Watson in the Lobby, Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 5:30pm EDT ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/list.aspx?epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Dublin Music Festival (benefit for Ukraine) at Garden Sanctuary, Dublin Community Church, Dublin NH ~ noon to 7pm EDT ~ https://dublinchurch.org/ https://www.facebook.com/dublinhub/ ~ Cosy Sheridan, Decatur Creek, Tom Smith, Tara Greenblatt Band, Steve Schuch, Waking Finegan, Amy Conley, Volkert Volkerz

Decatur Creek at Milford Farmers Market, Milford NH ~ 10:00am to noon EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Nick and Sharon at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion https://www.facebook.com/events/712077923412775/

Pete Muller and Kindred Souls at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Portsmouth Maritime Music Festival Board and Friends livestream fundraising concert ~ 4:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/589092026115289/

Sunday, July 17, 2022

Mary Lattimore w/ Michael Roberts at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/801846037871281/

Josh Maiocco with Ezra Veitch at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble I) at Congregational Church, West Cummington MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Somerset Abbey, Madison ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Dustbowl Revival with David Austin at Prescott Park Festival, Porstmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/dustbowl-revival

Kathy Nikitas and Dave West acoustic show at Riley’s Place, 29 Mont Vernon St., Milford NH ~ 1-3pm EDT ~ 603.325.2177 https://www.facebook.com/LiveMusicNashua/posts/pfbid0VXQBrgB4pbt5UDo1PDmoZyGRe5hVvLBvrSss71SGnHZBAFAMgKvvVkD7jFdX3172l

Great Bay Sailor at Woodman Museum, Dover NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/564697295148366/

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Bela Fleck at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events

Mink Hills Band at the bandstand, Community Park, Henniker NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.henniker.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif5391/f/uploads/2022_series_overview_pr1.pdf https://www.facebook.com/HennikerConcert

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

John Moreland with The Dead Tongues at Prescott Park Festival, Porstmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/john-moreland-with-the-dead-tongues

Andrew Geano at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Steel Wheels at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Chris Pierce at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Deer Tick with Lightning Bug at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/deer-tick

Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, 2022

Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance at Trumansburg NY ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/

Friday, July 22, 2022

DANCE! Milford Contra Dance at Holland Farm Barn, Milford NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Noel Paul Stookey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The High Kings at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bitter Pill at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/bitter-pill-22/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Westminster West Congregational Church, Putney VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Sally Rogers and Howie Bursen House Concert, West Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/729411544783011/

Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, 2022

Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ all tickets sold out as of April 5, but you can join a waiting list.

Saturday, July 23, 2022

Twisted Pine at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

The High Kings at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/the-high-kings/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Congregation Achavas Achim, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Riverfront Music Festival, Newburyport MA ~ ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Rebel Collective at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/show/rebel-collective/

Ralph DiFlorio at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

Peter Gallway and the Real Band at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Darling Hill at Markoh’s on Main, Ayer MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/386601923455581/

Ash and Eric House Concert at Rockport MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/

Ralph DiFlorio and Friends at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Speed the Plough, Wilmot Farmer’s Market, Wilmot NH, between 9 and noon.

Sunday, July 24, 2022

Taylor O’Donnell at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Village Harmony (adult ensemble) at Buxton School Theater, Williamstown MA ~ 2pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Congregational Church, Montpelier VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Adam Ezra Group at Lookout Farm, Natick MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Second annual Americana Roots Festival, the band stand, Hampton Falls NH ~ starts at 12:00 noon EDT ~ http://hamptonfallsbandstand.com/?page_id=59 ~ Corner of Routes 1 and 88 ~ Performers include Ellen Carlson , BUSTED JUG BAND & the RAGTIME MILLIONAIRES!

Marjorie Senet and the Broken-Home Boys “Break the Habit” CD Release party at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/436879954652443/

Cheryl Arena Band at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3-6pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1191700374950982/

Break the Habit at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/436879954652443/

Monday, July 25, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Grace Church, Sheldon VT ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Orchard Hill Breadworks Pizza Night, Alstead NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Decatur Creek at Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30-8:00pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Open Jam and Taco Night at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/411128524275016/

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Sierra Ferrell at Turner Farm, North Haven ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-summer-songwriter-series-featuring-sierra-ferrell-tickets-264690916657

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Court Street Arts, Alumni Hall, Haverhill NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Sierra Hull and Kitchen Dwellers at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/sierra-hull-and-kitchen-dwellers

Amanda Adams at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Takenobu at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Ani DiFranco at the Pines Theater, Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/725565478613396/

Cherish the Ladies at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

PETER MULVEY & MARK ERELLI at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mulvey-erelli/

Dobet Gnahore (Madagascar music and dance) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Rey Center, Waterville Valley NH ~ 2pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Friday, July 29, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Billie Prine and the Prine Time Band at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Adam Ezra Group at Levitt AMP, St. Johnsbury VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Mames Babegenush at Next Stage Arts, Putney VT ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://nextstagearts.org/events/

Jontavius Willis (Blues) at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/466614818603485/

Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022

Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ Cherish the Ladies, Dale Ann Bradley, Diunna Greenleaf and Blue Mercy, Los Pleneros de la 21, Nava Persian Trio, The Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemle, and many more TBA. see website for details and performers.

Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/FalconRidgeFest/ ~ June 28- We are just a couple confirms from a complete lineup so here goes with what we GOT in the pocket. In addition to the already announced Fri Night Summer’s Eve Song Swap artists, Mary Gauthier, Dan Navarro, Crys Matthews & Greg Greenway all of whom will also have their own mainstage set plus The Nields, Crystal Shawanda, Annie Wenz, The End of America, Scott Cook & the Second Chances, The Storycrafters & the Slambovian Circus of Dreams, we have confirmed both Sawyer Fredericks & Rod MacDonald on Fri only, Dar Williams closing mainstage on Sunday, the Adam Ezra Group & the Tony Trischka Band on Sunday, Quarter Horse & The Kennedys. Our 2022 MOST WANTED ARTISTS, selected from our 2020 showcase￼ are Big Sky Quartet, Shanna in a Dress & The Levins. And of course, the Falcon Ridge House Band this year will feature Radoslav Lorković on keys & accordion, Garry Lee on bass & Tom Walling on drums. Just 2 more to go…

[Starting Thursday, July 28]

Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ The Little Roy & Lizzy Show (Appeared 2016,2018), Nothin' Fancy (Appeared 2015, 2018), Williamson Branch (Appeared 2021), Edgar Loudermilk Band (Appeared 2019), Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon (2022 first appearance), Mama Corn (Appeared 2019), Beartracks (Appeared 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021), The Barn Floor Groovers (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (2022 will be first appearance),Mike & Mary Robinson Gospel Sing & Jam (Appeared 2019, 2021)

Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME July 28-31~ http://www.ossipeevalley.com ~ Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Della Mae, Twisted Pine, The Quebe Sisters, Damn Tall Buildings, Corner House, Ellis Paul, and many more..

Oldtone Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Roochie Toochie & ,The Ragtime Shepherd Kings ,The Deslondes ,Bill & The Belles ,Hubby Jenkins ,Jackson & The Janks ,The Daiquiri Queens ,Big Jon Atkinson ,The Tennessee Stifflegs ,More TBA!

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://ccanh.com/show/peter-mulvey-mark-erelli

Shane Hennessy at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Takenobu at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/takenobu/

Eleanor and the Pretty Things at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Adam Ezra Group at Bradford VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Ronnee Stolzberg at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01 https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

CRYS at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Village Harmony (teen ensemble II) at Hadley MA ~ 7pm ~ https://www.villageharmony.org/

Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/598305101476141/

Ecstatic Dance and Open Mic with Vanessa Hale and others at The Hive Farm and Community Space, Candia NH ~ arrive at 1pm ET if possible; Dance Class 2pm; Dancing 3pm; 6pm Open mike; gates closed at 3pm spaces limited, please RSVP ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1098887140725770/

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Crys Matthews at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022

Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island, ME ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Performers: Sailboat, Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan

Bowdoin International Music Festival at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Caitlyn Smith at Prescott Park Festival, Porstmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/caitlyn-smith

Decatur Creek at the Gazebo, Memorial Park, Antrim NH ~ 5:00-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Justin Cohn at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Seth Warner Band Tribute to Lyle Lovett at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Club Sandwich, 12 Main Street Sandwich NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour/ https://clubsandwich.ticketleap.com/hiroya/

Strangled Darlings (indie folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Aztec Two Step V2 at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/aztec-two-step-20-featuring-rex-fowler-dodie-pettit-and-friends

Decatur Creek at Holderness NH ~ 6:00-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

The Millies (Swing) at the Gazebo, Hancock, NH ~ 6-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.hancocknh.org/

Friday, August 5, 2022

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

David Mallett at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Lowdown Brass Band and Stop the Presses at the Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

The Bacon Brothers at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ 730pm EDT ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/calendar/

Low Down Brass Band with Stop the Presses at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 9pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2913725952091618/

Adam Ezra Group Opening for JJ Grey and Mofrop at Hampton Beach NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Grover Kemble & the Jerry Vezza Trio with Arielle Silver - Troubadour Acoustic Concert Series (Livestream) ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5149886771792277/

Saturday, August 6, 2022

Blues on the Range at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/294770979284069/

Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers’ Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/628812038393221/

Gawler Family Band at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Songwriters in the Round: Dan Blakeslee, Kate Redgate, & Chad Verbeck, Live Under the Arch at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm and 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/series/music/live-under-the-arch/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd, Pittsfield, NH 03263 NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Kenny Selcer at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Cajun Dance Party with Back O’ Town Cajun Band at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1116954605833401/

Acoustic Rose at Stone Church Music Club, Newmarket NH ~ 5pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2873871549572694/

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Decatur Creek at Sunflower Festival, 118 North River Road

Lee, NH ~ 2-8:40pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tim Hazleton at Castle in the Clouds, Route 171 • 455 Old Mountain Road, Moultonborough, NH ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.castleintheclouds.org/event/summer-music-nights/2022-06-14/ (603) 476-5900

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Miko Marks with Dwayne Haggins at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music https://www.prescottpark.org/event/miko-marks-with-dwayne-haggins

Eric Lindberg at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Government Mule at The Pines Theater at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT (doors 5pm) ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/govt-mule-tickets-335549787447

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Zili Misik (new world soul) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Eyes of Age at Music in the Park, Depot Square, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1065018904392029/

Decatur Creek at the Gazebo, Hancock, NH ~ 6-8:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, August 12, 2022

Susan Werner at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13, 2022

Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, with Pete Sutherland Peacham VT ~ Details TBA ~ http://www.pamfest.com/

Podunk Bluegrass Music Festival, Goshen CT ~ https://podunkbluegrass.com/

Saturday, August 13, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Dudley Laufman and Taylor Whiteside ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Mary Chapin Carpenter at Look Park Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1466745920389272/ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Gloucester Blues Festival, Gloucester, MA ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/515188009965003/

Jerry Douglas Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Decatur Creek at Paul’s Place, 39 Winter St

Ashland, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

John Ferulio at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Erica Brown and the Blue Grass Connection at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Sunday, August 14, 2022

Mary Chapin Carpenter at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/ https://go.seated.com/tour-events/7c02a3fe-0bcc-4a6c-96a2-96d411aaab2c

Breanna Elaine at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Willie J. Laws Band at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/739261647511762/

Bonnie Prince Billy w/ Myriam Gendron, Footings, Party of the Sun at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3197243277196994/

Monday, August 15, 2022

Shovels and Rope with Kyshona at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Bonnie Prince Billy, Animal P**s, It’s Everywhere at the Shea Thjeatre, Turnber’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/440115137952239/

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bonnie 'Prince' Billy w/ Footings & Charlie Chronopoulos (multi-genre show) at Mill No. 5, Lowell MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1202658417214529/

Lucas Gallo at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Myra Flynn at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

The Hazel Project at Haverhill Public Library, Haverhill MA ~ 6:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1535510310197776/

Friday, August 19, 2022

EANDA BAND: ANGER, HARTMAN, WALSH, GILCHRIST, POOL at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Steve Zakon-Andersen “The History of Contradancing and how it came to be identofied with the Monadnock Region” lecture at Amos Fortune Forum, Jaffrey NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://amosfortune.com/ ~ also livestreamed

Roomful of Blues at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/714029543155680/

Friday, August 19 through Sunday August 21, 2022

Green Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Manchester VT ~ https://www.greenmountainbluegrass.com/ ~ Watchhouse, The Punch Brothers, Sarah Jarosz, Leftover Salmon, Hawktail, Michael Daves, Caitlin Canty, Jacob Joliff Band, Twisted Pine, and more...

Saturday, August 20, 2022

Bitter Pill outdoors at Berwick ME Town Hall, as part of a “bring your own lawn chair” music series ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1605358663164929/ https://www.lawnchairsberwick.com/

Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/

Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Beg, Steal or Borrow at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667

Dave Mallet Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Bella White at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

The Evocatives Band at West LA Beer Company, Swanzey NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5050796758309415/

Art Grossman at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/kennedys-82122

Americana Fest Alejandro Escovedo and Pokey LaFarge with Kris Gruen

at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/event/alejandro-escovedo-and-pokey-lafarge https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Ash and Eric Livestream ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/ https://folkproject.org

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco on the Green at Shelburne VT ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

The War and Treaty at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Karen Grenier at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wilco at Bank NH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~time TBA ~ https://wilcoworld.net/shows/

Mister Chris and Friends (kids music) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28, 2022

Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Hiss Golden Messenger and Aiofe O’Donovan at Lowell Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/ https://ccanh.com/show/ladysmith-black-mambazo

Pan Fried Steel (Steel Drum Band) at Waterfront Park, Bath ME ~ 5-7pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/summer-season

Senie Hunt at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/564312455355039/

Bluegrass Jam and Greenville 150th Celebration at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Lenny Solomon at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Indigo Girls at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

Lucinda Williams and her Band at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571171431051837

Nick’s Other Band at the Angela Robinson Bandstand, Henniker NH ~ 6:30-8:00pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/322252793408354/

Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Mikey G at Music on the Patio at The Courtyard by Marriott Concord and Grappone Conference Center, Concord NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344209324532711/344209344532709/

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Labor Day Weekend:

Rhythm and Roots Festival with Donna the Buffalo, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Little Feat, Grace Potter and more, Charlestown Rhode Island Ninigret State Park. https://rhythmandroots.com/artist-lineup

Thomas Point Bluegrass Festival Labor Day weekend

Bela Fleck, Bad Oats, Travelin’ McCourys, Danny Paisley, Del McCoury, and more

Indigo Girls at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Friday, September 2, 2022

Le Vent du Nord at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Billy Wylder at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, September 3, 2022

The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy, Eamon O’Leary at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Sunday, September 4, 2022

Bad Sandy at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Wild Rivers at Prescott Park Festival, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.prescottpark.org/events/category/music

Labor Day Weekend:

Rhythm and Roots Festival with Donna the Buffalo, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Little Feat, Grace Potter and more, Charlestown Rhode Island Ninigret State Park.

Monday, September 5, 2022

Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/

Thursday, September 8, 2022

Mountain Dog (fiddle) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 9, 2022

Spike Dogtooth with Sam Duffy at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022

Oldtone Lite Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Tuba Skinny,Down Hill Strugglers,Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew,FERD,Dumpster Debbie ,More TBA!

Saturday, September 10, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Byron Ricker calling with the band Puckerbrush ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Decatur Creek at Brattleboro Farmers Market, Brattleboro VT ~ 11am to 9pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Dodging Frogs at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall. Potsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/robert-cray/

Thursday, September 15, 2022

Ari Hest at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Puuluup (Estonian Zombie Folk) at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 16, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Jenner Fox at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=214431~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=f0ec0aed-f4bb-448d-8dcc-85035e7071ee&

Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, 2022

NH Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ http://nhscot.org/

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kyle Carey at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Don Gibbs at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Sunday, September 18, 2022

Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Thursday, September 22, 2022

The Beecharmers at Feast & Field (Barn Arts Center), Barnard VT ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://feastandfield.com/

Friday, September 23, 2022

Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Decatur Creek at White Gates Farm,

2153 Cleveland Hill Rd, Tamworth, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Richard Thompson at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/richard-thompson-2/

Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022

Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659

Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/

VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.

CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Keene International Festival (multi-genre), Keene NH ~ 11am to 3pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/568427544744848/

Trusting Fate at the Greenville Junktion Shoppe, Greenville NH ~ 12 noon to 3pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenvillejunktion

https://www.greenvillejunktion.com/basic-01

Sunday, September 25, 2022

Decatur Creek at Meadow Ledge Farm, Loudon, NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, September 29, 2022

Bennett and Perkins at Deerfierld Fair, Deerfield NH ~ 4:30pm ~ https://bennettandperkins.com/shows/ ~ On the Farm Museum Stage

Friday, September 30, 2022

Taylor Ashton and Oshima Brothers at the Showroom, Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/showroom/

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Roomful of Blues at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1199450444166215/

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Decatur Creek at Putney Farmers Market, Putney VT ~ 11am to 2:00pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Friday, October 7, 2022

Will Evans at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/

Saturday, October 8, 2022

DANCE! Tamworth NH Second Saturday Dance with Eric Rollnick calling with the White Mountain Ceili Band ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://tamworthoutingclub.org/dances.html For more information, contact Amy Berrier at 603.651.5800 or Teresa Fournier at 978.609.2181. Always check the current schedule for dance dates and times.

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822

Tiffany Williams at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/

Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Jonatha Brooke at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 9, 2022

Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Friday, October 14, 2022

Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Decatur Creek at Norwich Farmers Market, Norwich VT ~ 9:30am to 12:30pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Sunday, October 16 through Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Adam Ezra Group Autumn Getaway Sessions at Ogunquit ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Adam Ezra Group at Higher Ground, So. Burlington VT ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://adamezra.com/shows

Friday, October 21, 2022

Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

Della Mae at Shalin Liu Arts Center , Rockport MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://dellamae.com/

Brian O’Donovan’s “Celtic Roots and Branches” at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/ ~ The show features Scottish fiddler Katie McNally (also an alumna of Groton Hill Music) with pianist and step dancer Neil Pearlman – both of Boston’s Farsan – and many other new and familiar artists of the American and Celtic traditions.

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Della Mae at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://dellamae.com/

https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8752490/della-mae-laconia-colonial-theatre

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 28, 2022

Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Ellis Paul at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ see website for time ~ https://www.themusichall.org/

Sunday, October 30, 2022

Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 5, 2022

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Decatur Creek at Over the Moon Farm, Pittsfield NH ~ 2-5pm EDT ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Saturday, November 12, 2022

WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Sunday, November 13, 2022

The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/

The Green Sisters at Bull Spit Brewing, Maynard MA ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1217264789017476/

Friday, November 18, 2022

Mike Block and Balla Kouyaté Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Bill Frisell Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, November 26, 2022

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at Saco River Theatre, Bar Mills, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ http://www.sacorivertheatre.org/events

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022

Friday, December 2, 2022

Seamus Egan at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ see website for time and details ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Sunday, February 11, 2023

Rough and Tumble at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/

Monday, February 12, 2023

Decatur Creek at Stage 33, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://stage33live.com/