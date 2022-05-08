NHPR Folk Show Calendar 5.8.22
Monday, May 9, 2022
Senie Hunt & Luke Tobin Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/passim-monday-discovery-series-live-stream/
Leo Kottke at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Leo Kottke at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Robert Cray Band (Americana and Blues) at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Open Mic at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Open Mic on Zoom from The Hearing Room ~ 7-10 pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/715710692747421/
Open Mic at Patrick’s Pub, Gilford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 18 Weirs Road
603-293-0841
Open Mic at Tandy’s Pub & Grille, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~
1 Eagle Square 603-856-7614
International Folk Dance at U Mass Lowell Recreation Center, 322 Aiken Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 ~ 7:30-9pm every Tuesday ~ Join Andy Taylor and friends for international folk dancing for all, Beginners welcome! Also available on Zoom.
https://www.mladostfolk.com/mladost-community-dance
Line Dancing at the Saddle-up Saloon, Kingston NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.saddleupsaloonnh.com/
Tommy Alexander, Joe Kaplow, and Long Gone John live stream Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/tommy-alexander-joe-kaplow-and-long-gone-john-live-stream/
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Gordon Lightfoot at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/calendar/ 603-436-2400, https://themusichall.org
Leo Kottke at Tupelo Music Hall 10 A St., Derry NH
~ 8pm EDT ~ 603-437-5100, https://tupelomusichall.com
Fiddlers Three/High Range at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Open Mic at Stonecutters’ Lounge, Milford NH ~ 8pm to midnight ~ Multiple genres, every Wednesday ~ 63 Union Square (Downstairs) (603) 213-5979
https://www.facebook.com/StonecuttersPubMilfordNH
Joyce Andersen and Harvey Reid Livestream ~ 8pm EDT ~ http://www.joyscream.com/livestream/ https://www.youtube.com/c/ThePuffinandLoon
Open Mic at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/
Zoe Lewis live stream Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/zoe-lewis-live-stream/
Thursday, May 12. 2022
Ellis Paul at Fruitlands Museum, Harvard MA ~ contact performer for time ~ https://ellispaul.com/ https://thetrustees.org/events/
Mile Twelve at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Judy Collins at the Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/tickets-events
Megan Woods at Community Oven, Hampton NH ~ 6pm ~ https://www.thecommunityoven.com/events
Acoustic Jam at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 2pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/
Tony Trischka live stream Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/zoe-lewis-live-stream/
Friday, May 13, 2022
The Quebe Sisters at Bull Run Restaurant, Shirley MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ordertickets.asp?p=1800&backurl=//tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/default.asp 215 Great Road • Shirley, MA 01464 • 978-425-4311
Jonathan Edwards at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-05-13-jonathan-edwards
Bluegrass Session with John Meehan and Friends at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.novaarts.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/747861052878181/
Open Mic Night at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)
Duke Robillard at Jimmy’s Jazz and Blues Club, 135 Congress St., Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ 888-603-JAZZ, https://jimmysoncongress.com Portsmouth NH
Texas Hill at The Flying Monkey, 9 Main St., Plymouth NH ~ 8pm ~
603-536-2551, https://flyingmonkeynh.com
Green Heron at The Boulder Cafe, Fitchburg MA ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows
Sarah Siskind and Two Bird Stone Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/sarah-siskind-two-bird-stone-live-stream/
Saturday, May 14, 2022
David Mallett at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, with CJ Vanston at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Senie Hunt at The Foundry, Manchester NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live
Second Time Around (feature) at Second Saturday Coffeehouse, Ashland NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://secondsaturdaycoffeehouseashland.com/calendar-2022
Live From New York Reunion livestream from Passim ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/live-from-new-york-live-stream/ ~ ~ feat. Edie Carey, Teddy Goldstein, Anne Heaton, & Andrew Kerr. Melissa Ferrick
Anna Egge at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Fiddlers Three at Franklin Opera House, 316 Central St., Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ 603-934-1901, https://franklinoperahouse.org (603) 934-1901 ~ Ellen Carlson, Melissa Bragdon Caron, and Kathy Zimpfer Sommer
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Green Sisters, Spotlight Room, Palace Theater, Manchester, 96 Hanover Street,
6 pm https://www.palacetheatre.org/spotlight-room/
Senie Hunt at Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live
Al Olender with James Felice of the Felice Brothers at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/ ~ indie folk
Jeff “Skunk” Baxter at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/TupeloHall/
Alex Fam Livestream from Passim, Cambridge MA ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.passim.org/live-music/events/alex-fam-live-stream/
The Quebe Sisters at The Drake, Amherst MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.thedrakeamherst.org/events/the-quebe-sisters https://quebesisters.com/
Charlie King and Tret Fure Livestream “Odd and Unpredictable Love Songs, part 7” ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://charlieking.org/d/0/?cid=2 https://charlieking.org/d/9487/Odd-and-Unpredictable-Love-Songs-Episode-7
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Maya De Vitry w/ Alexa Rose at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Connor Garvey Band Album Release Show feat. Ben Cosgrove & Sorcha Cribben-Merrill at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Al Olender w/s/g James Felice (of The Felice Brothers) at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/447700937141409/
Soggy Po’ Boys at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Senie Hunt at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live
Colin Hart at Community Oven, Hampton NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.thecommunityoven.com/events
Thursday, May 19 through Sunday, May 22, 2022
The Thing in the Spring at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething https://www.thethinginthespring.com/ ~ SAMMUS, Lee Ranaldo, Jeff Parker, Myriam Gendron, Tashi Dorji, Anna Fox Rochinski, Friendship, Rage Hezekiah, Pauline Michelle, Felecia Cruz, Pete Bernhard (of the Devil Makes Three), The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Wooly Mar, Weather Makers Dance, Helen Gillet, Brown Bones, elisabeth fuchsia, John Andrews (of the Yawns), Josh Green. Kimaya Diggs, Myles Bullen, Rathbone Scruggs Esq., The Burning Sun, David William Ross Trio, Dead Gowns, Dave Seidel, Kioea, Ned Collette, The Tines, William Lawrence, Nat Baldwin, Nat Baldwin & Stella Silbert, Ezra Cohen, Alexandra Burnet & the Stable Six, Perception ~ Multi-genre festival with perhaps 25 percent folk, acoustic and/or roots related.
Festitrad at Cabaret Proxim, 86 rue Archambault, Saint-Jean-de-Matha, PQ (Quebec Canada) ~ https://www.festitrad.com/les-soirees ~ Performances by Kavaz, Babineau-Chartrand, Grosse-Isle, Bon Debarras, ALEX KEHLER & N. WILLIAMS, Genticorum, The Swindlers. Camping available.
Honeysuckle at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Friday, May 20, 2022
Footworks, Dan and the Dinosaurs, Quentin Callewaert at Anonymous Coffee House, 10 S. Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://anoncoffee.org/
Cash Unchained at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Session Americana at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Tom Pirozzoli at Sunapee Coffee House ~ 7pm ET ~ https://Sunapeecoffeehouse.org , 9 Lower Main Street in Sunapee, NH, Phone: 603-398-8214 (Vic Reno)
Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/
Ted Leo at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ https://pressroomnh.com/ ~ singer-songwriter
Friday, May 20 through Saturday, May 21, 2022
Green Heron, Jordan TW Trio, Choro Louco, River Sang Wild and more… at New England Coffee Festival, Laconia NH ~ https://www.newenglandcoffeefestival.com/ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Maya de Vitry w/Alexa Rose at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Eileen Ivers (Irish Fiddler) at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Paula Cole at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
The Senie Hunt Project at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://www.seniehunt.com/live
Acoustic Jam at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 2pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/
Choro Louco at New England Coffee Festival, 30 Beacon Street East, Laconia NH ~ 11:30am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/742272646785978/
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Dar Williams with Sophie B. Hawkins at the Double E Performance Center, Essex VT ~ ~ https://darwilliams.com/homepage/ ~ Time and details TBA
Mr. Sun at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Lady Lamb at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum
Allison deGroot and Tatiana Hargreaves at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Kenny and the Grateful Deb at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/
Turning Silence Into Song: The Music of Leon Rosselson (Online Concert) ~ 3-5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/5286915234693222/ ~ Frankie Armstrong, www.frankiearmstrong.uk (UK), Billy Bragg, www.billybragg.co.uk (UK), Rick Burkhardt, www.rickburkhardt.com (US), Martin Carthy, www.mainlynorfolk.info/martin.carthy (UK), Russ Chandler, www.russchandlermusic.com (UK), Barbara Dane, www.barbaradane.net (US), Chris Foster, www.chrisfoster-iceland.com (Iceland), Robb Johnson, www.robbjohnson.co.uk (UK), Reem Kelani, www.reemkelani.com (UK), Nancy Kerr, www.nancykerr.co.uk (UK), Sandra Kerr, www.sandrakerr.net (UK), Charlie King, www.charlieking.org (US), Leon Rosselson, www.leonrosselson.co.uk (UK), Martin Simpson, www.martinsimpson.com (UK), Dean Stevens, www.facebook.com/Dean-Stevens-Musician-158769790827759 (US), Elijah Wald, www.elijahwald.com (US)
Green Heron at Mitchell Hill BBQ, Laconia NH ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.mitchellhillbbq.com/
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Come On Up To The House w/Mark Erelli, Peter Mulvey & Isa Burke at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Green Heron with The Double Crossers at The Stone Church, Newmarket NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://stonechurchrocks.com/
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Ali McGuirk at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Connor Garvey Album Release w/Ben Cosgrove at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Friday, May 27, 2022
Magpie ( Greg Artzner and Terry Leonino ) with Spook Handy - Troubadour Acoustic Concert Livestream ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1131116650973832/
Tom Pirozzoli (art show and music) at St. Lawrence Arts, Portland Maine ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://stlawrencearts.org/ https://stlawrencearts.org/about-st-lawrence-arts/art-shows/tom-pirozzoli-art-exhibit/
Senie Hunt Project at Area 23, Concord NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ http://thearea23.com/
Jake Davis & The Whiskey Stones and OldHat Stringband at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Oshima Brothers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Barnstar! at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 8pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Saturday, May 28 through Sunday, May 29, 2022
GoldenOak and more at Sandy River Music Festival, Farmington ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.songkick.com/festivals/3424490-sandy-river-music-fest/id/40282416-sandy-river-music-fest-2022 ~ Line-up: Mallett Brothers Band, Jason Spooner, David Mallett, Pete Kilpatrick Band, GoldenOak, Eleanor Buckland, and Love By Numbers at Narrow Gauge Drive-In.
April Verch at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Breanna Elaine at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/ https://stage33live.com/2022/05/breanna-elaine/
Antje Duvekot and Ellis Paul at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html https://ellispaul.com/
Emma’s Revolution Livestream ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Julian Lage at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Julian Lage at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Irish Session with Randy Miller and Matt Harris at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.novaarts.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/413684090194419/
Friday, June 3, 2022
Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Beechwood and Boomsoss at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Richard Lewis at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ I'm pleased to report that High Street Coffee House will be returning to IN PERSON events in April. The April & May events will be in the Boscawen Congregational Church sanctuary on Friday evenings. doors open at 6:30, music starts at 7:00 pm and wraps up by 10:00. MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL for the indoor events. Our June & July events will be outside in the church park, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Admission is free but we pass a basket for donations to help pay the feature. The coffee house is also a fundraiser for the church. To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.
Elisa Amador at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5, 2022
Bennington NH Rhubarb Festival (Musical Lineup TBA) ~ times TBA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/500167268242910/
Granite Meltdown at Marty’s Driving Range, Range, Mason NH [mixed genres, but may contain some music that Folk Show fans like) ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/558682562108127
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Enter the Haggis at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/2020-2021-event-data/2022-06-04-enter-the-haggis
Lucy Kaplansky at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Ringo Starr & Avett Brothers at Bank of NH Pavilion, Concord NH ~ ~ 16 S. Main St 603-225-1111, https://banknhstage.com/
Livingston Taylor and Chelsea Barry at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://livingstontaylor.com/calendar/day/2022-06-04
Richard Lewis at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ II'm pleased to report that High Street Coffee House will be returning to IN PERSON events in April. The April & May events will be in the Boscawen Congregational Church sanctuary on Friday evenings. doors open at 6:30, music starts at 7:00 pm and wraps up by 10:00. PROOF OF VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED but MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL for the indoor events. Our June & July events will be outside in the church park, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Admission is free but we pass a basket for donations to help pay the feature. The coffee house is also a fundraiser for the church. To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.
Roomful of Blues at Rex Theater, 80 Hanover Street, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603-668-5588 https://www.palacetheatre.org/rex-theatre/
Jentri Jollimore Album Release w/ Milan McAlevey at NOVA Arts,Keene NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1020435198897177
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Diane Cluck Livestream ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://dianecluck.info/tour-events
Carsie Blanton at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Thursday, June 9, 2022
Willy Porter at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 8pm ET ~ 603-526-6899 https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
SUSTO at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Jonathan Richman at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12, 2022
Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Clayton NY ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2017.html ~ even though the URL says 2017, the 2020 edition of the festival is live and is described on the webpage ~ Band Line Up: Nothin' Fancy, Larry Efaw and the Bluegrass Mountaineers, Remington Ryde, Cedar Ridge, MoonShine Falls, Blue Country, Mark Miklos
Friday, June 10, 2022
Seth Walker at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Jesse Clark (guitar) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Friday, June 10 through Monday, June 13, 2022
Connecticut Sea Music Festival (replacement for the Mystic Seaport Festival), Essex CT ~ http://ctseamusicfest.org/about/2022-festival ~ 2022 Featured Performers: Celeste Bernardo, Marc Bernier, Jerry Bryant, Vienna Carroll, Judy Cook, Deb Cowan, Craig Edwards, April Grant, Dick & Carol Holdstock, The Jovial Crew, Geoff Kaufman, David Littlefield, Kate McCann, Janie Meneely & Rob van Sante, Deirdre Murtha, Lynn Noel, John Roberts, Rum Soaked Crooks, Don Sineti & Americana, The Vox Hunters
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Fortune’s Favor (feature) at Second Saturday Coffeehouse, Ashland NH ~ 6:30pm ~ https://secondsaturdaycoffeehouseashland.com/calendar-2022
Ash & Eric (Formerly The Promise is Hope) at Old Sloop Presents, Rockport MA ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/tour https://bandsintown.com/e/103023569
Ellis Paul at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Tall Heights at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~
603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Ellis Paul and Friends at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/ https://ellispaul.com/
Monday, June 13, 2022
Lael Neale at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19, 2022
Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrouns, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.
Friday, June 17, 2022
Gaelic Storm at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/
Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19, 2022
Pinewoods Swing Into Summer Dance Weekend at Pinewodds Dance Camp, Plymouth MA ~ https://swingintosummer.org/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1013283216208065/ ~ details TBA
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Kristin Hersh (of Throwing Muses) w/ Fred Abong at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ doors 7pm, sheo 8pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1080469175849290/
Dave Mallett at Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, ME ~ 6pm EDT ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/ ~ Outdoors at the Maine Maritime Museum
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Darling Hill at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/
Anna Tivel and Jeffrey Martin at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Mount Eerie at The Chocolate Church, Bath Maine ~ 7:30 pm ET~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/
Wednesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 26, 2022
Emma’s Revolution Livestreams from the Unitarian Universalist General Assembly, Portland OR ~ See website for times ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/concerts
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Steve Poltz at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Jeff Christmas at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Ash & Eric (Formerly The Promise is Hope) at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.ashandericmusic.com/tour
Gaelic Storm at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26, 2022
Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ see website for details and times.
Friday, June 24, 2022
Marc Cohn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway at Green River Festival, Greenfield MA ~12 noon EDT ~ https://www.mollytuttlemusic.com/tour
Gaelic Storm at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/concerts/gaelic-storm/
Willie J Laws and Roberto Morbioli at Tupelo Music Hall, Derry NH (Return of The Italian/Texas Guitar Battle) ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/469474658236196/
For the Sake of the Song: An Evening Celebrating the Songs of Townes Van Zandt at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022
Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ see website for details ~ https://www.northlandslive.com/ ~ Two stages, camping. Possibly 25% folk/americana/Roots, including The Yonder Mountain String Band
Old Songs Festival, Altamont NY ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ see website for details
Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ https://www.greenriverfestival.com/ ~ 35th year, fabulous lineup, see website for details.
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Jocelyn & Chris at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Asleep at the Wheel at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Eyes of Age (mixed genres) at Greenfield NH Common ~ 6:30pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/627026498524197
Friday, July 1, 2022
Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, July 2, 2022
Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ I'm pleased to report that High Street Coffee House will be returning to IN PERSON events in April. The April & May events will be in the Boscawen Congregational Church sanctuary on Friday evenings. doors open at 6:30, music starts at 7:00 pm and wraps up by 10:00. PROOF OF VACCINATION WILL BE REQUIRED but MASKS WILL BE OPTIONAL for the indoor events. Our June & July events will be outside in the church park, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Admission is free but we pass a basket for donations to help pay the feature. The coffee house is also a fundraiser for the church. To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Mary Lattimore (harp) with Ornament at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
John Gorka at the Word Barn 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ 603-244-0202 https://thewordbarn.com
Thursday, July 7, 2022
John Gorka at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Decatur Creek at High Street Coffee House, Boscawen NH ~ 4pm EDT ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house1.html https://www.facebook.com/High-Street-Coffee-House-483811878767123/ ~ To sign up for open mic, email Liz at highstreetcoffeehouse@gmail.com. Call Chris at 603-520-9196 with questions.
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Thursday, July 7 through Sunday, July 10, 2022
27th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~
Friday, July 8, 2022
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Bennett & Perkins with Taylor Whiteside, with Lynda Cohen and Bob Grappel at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667 http://www.bennettandperkins.com/
Willie J. Laws Band at ABLE NH’S Annual Blues BBQ at Camp Allen , Bedford NH ~ 5pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/499959168285153/
The Kruger Brothers at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, 2022
New Bedford Folk Festival, Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford MA ~ https://www.newbedfordfolkfestival.org/ ~ see website for performers and details
Sunday, July 10 through Friday, July 15, 2022
Festival on the Green, Middlebury VT ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~ evening performances daily
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
SÉAN MCCANN at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/sean-mccann/
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Bennett and Perkins and Roomful of Blues at Arts Jubilee, outdoors at Cranmore Mountain, North Conway, NH ~ time TBA ~ http://www.bennettandperkins.com/p/upcoming-shows.html
Sean McCann of Great Big Sea at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Thursday, July 14 through Sunday, July 17, 2022
Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival at Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/festival/ ~ Alison Brown (Thurs), Balsam Range (Fri), Barbaro (Sat), Bela Fleck My Bluegrass Heart (Fri), Charm City Junction (Thurs), Circus No. 9 (Sat), Compton & Newberry (Fri), Country Current / U.S. Navy Band (Sat/Sun), Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band (Fri), Del McCoury Band (Fri), Della Mae (Sat), Donna The Buffalo (Fri), Dry Branch Fire Squad / Host Band (TFSS), Dustbowl Revival (Fri), Fireside Collective (Sat), Gangstagrass (Fri), Gibson Brothers (Thurs), Giri & Uma Peters (Sat), Grain Thief (Fri), Jerry Douglas / Artist-in-Residence (Thurs/Fri/Sat), Jim Gaudet & Railroad Boys (Thurs/Fri), Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell (Fri), Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper (Fri), Mr. Sun (Sat), Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy (Fri), Peter Rowan & Los Texmaniacs (Sat), Quickstep Featuring John Kirk & Trish Miller (T/F/S), Rhonda Vincent and The Rage (Thurs), Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley (Sat), Robin & Linda Williams (Thurs), Sam Bush Band (Fri), Serene Green (Fri), Sierra Hull (Thurs/Fri), Steep Canyon Rangers (Fri), Steve Earle & The Dukes (Sat), Stillhouse Junkies (Thurs), The Hillbenders (Thurs), The SteelDrivers (Thurs), The Wildmans (Sat), The Travelin’ McCourys (Fri), We Banjo 3 (Sat), Yonder Mountain String Band (Sat)
Friday, July 15, 2022
Jonathan Edwards at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Third Friday Bluegrass Jam at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10 Lincoln Street, Westford MA (host Mark Abare of The Hearing Room) ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3089291424652783/
Windborne with Ken and Pat Rolston from Folk Project New Jersey ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/311136314489132/
TEOA at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
Alison Brown at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Chris Smither at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Bela Fleck -My Bluegrass Heart at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boardinghouse Park, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Tinsley Ellis (Blues) at The Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/live/
The Steel Wheels at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, July 17, 2022
Mary Lattimore w/ Michael Roberts at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/801846037871281/
Thursday, July 21, 2022
The Steel Wheels at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, 2022
Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival of Music and Dance at Trumansburg NY ~ https://www.grassrootsfest.org/
Friday, July 22, 2022
Noel Paul Stookey at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The High Kings at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Bitter Pill at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/bitter-pill-22/
Friday, July 22 through Sunday, July 24, 2022
Newport Folk Festival, Newport RI ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ all tickets sold out as of April 5, but you can join a waiting list.
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Twisted Pine at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sierra Ferrell at Turner Farm, North Haven ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://www.eventbrite.com/e/island-summer-songwriter-series-featuring-sierra-ferrell-tickets-264690916657
Thursday, July 28, 2022
Takenobu at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Ani DiFranco at the Pines Theater, Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/725565478613396/
Cherish the Ladies at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
PETER MULVEY & MARK ERELLI at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/mulvey-erelli/
Friday, July 29, 2022
Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31, 2022
Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/ ~ see website for details and performers. Lineup not finalized as of April 29, 2022
Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen Fairgrounds, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/FalconRidgeFest/posts/4884312581626361 ~ details TBA ~ We are happy to officially announce our 2022 fest plans RETURN TO FALCON RIDGE Hybrid Fest 2022 Goshen Fair Grounds - Goshen CT July 29, 30 & 31 - 34 years of Folk Music & Dance
[Starting Thursday, July 28]
Brantling Bluegrass Festival, Sodus NY ~ http://www.brantlingbluegrass.com/
Ossipee Valley Music Festival, Hiram ME ~ http://www.ossipeevalley.com ~ Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Della Mae, Twisted Pine, The Quebe Sisters, Damn Tall Buildings, Corner Hous, Ellis Paul, and many more..
Oldtone Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Roochie Toochie & ,The Ragtime Shepherd Kings ,The Deslondes ,Bill & The Belles ,Hubby Jenkins ,Jackson & The Janks ,The Daiquiri Queens ,Big Jon Atkinson ,The Tennessee Stifflegs ,More TBA!
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Peter Mulvey and Mark Erelli at Bank of NH Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://ccanh.com/
Shane Hennessy at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Takenobu at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm EDT ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/takenobu/
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Crys Matthews at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Tuesday, August 2 through Thursday, August 4, 2022
Sweet Chariot Festival, Swan’s Island, ME ~ https://www.sweetchariotmusicfestival.com/ ~ Performers: Sailboat, Nick Apollonio, Jennifer Armstrong, Bill Burnett, Annegret Baier, Stan Collinson, Doug Day, David Dodson, Ritt Henn, The Jenkins Family, Geoff Kaufman, Eric Kilburn, Bob Lucas, Chloe Manor, Daisy Nell, Lisa Redfern, Kahlil Sabbagh, Buckley Smith, Ginger Smith, Dean Stevens, Chris Westhoff, Denny Williams, Suzy Williams, Isla (Deborah Packard and Peter Cairney), The Morningsiders, Bailen, the Band, Larry Kaplan
Bowdoin International Music Festival at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 2pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Seth Warner Band Tribute to Lyle Lovett at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Friday, August 5, 2022
Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, August 6, 2022
Blues on the Range at Marty’s Driving Range, Mason NH ~ 12 noon ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/294770979284069/
Eyes of Age at New Boston Farmers’ Market, New Boston NH ~ 10am-1pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/628812038393221/
Gawler Family Band at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, August 12, 2022
Susan Werner at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Friday, August 12 through Saturday, August 13, 2022
Peacham Acoustic Music Festival, Peacham VT ~ Details TBA ~ http://www.pamfest.com/
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Mary Chapin Carpenter at Look Park Theater, Northampton MA ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1466745920389272/ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/
Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Gloucester Blues Festival, Gloucester, MA ~ 11am EDT ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/515188009965003/
Jerry Douglas Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Mary Chapin Carpenter at State Theater, Portland ME ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.marychapincarpenter.com/ https://go.seated.com/tour-events/7c02a3fe-0bcc-4a6c-96a2-96d411aaab2c
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Bob Milne (Boogey-Woogey piano) at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Saturday, August 20, 2022
Bitter Pill outdoors at Berwick ME Town Hall, as part of a “bring your own lawn chair” music series ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1605358663164929/ https://www.lawnchairsberwick.com/
Clem Snide at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/shows/
Madeleine Peyroux at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Beg, Steal or Borrow at Appalachian Mountain Club Highland Center, Route 302, Crawford Notch, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lynda-cohen-performing-arts-series-at-crawford-notch-free-concert-series-tickets-249745885667
Dave Mallet Band at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, August 21, 2022
The Kennedys at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Ladysmith Black Mambazo at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, August 25 through Sunday, August 28, 2022
Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival at Litchfield Fairgrouns, Litchfield ME ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/ ~ see website for details and performers.
Saturday, August 27, 2022
Paula Cole at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Hiss Golden Messenger and Aiofe O’Donovan at Lowell Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Lenny Solomon at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Indigo Girls at Lowell MA Summer Music Series ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Friday, September 2, 2022
Le Vent du Nord at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Saturday, September 3, 2022
The Alt with John Doyle, Nuala Kennedy, Eamon O’Leary at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Bad Sandy at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/
Monday, September 5, 2022
Bread and Roses Heritage Festival, Campagnone Common, Lawrence MA ~ details TBA ~ https://www.breadandrosesheritage.org/
Friday, September 9 through Sunday, September 11, 2022
Oldtone Lite Bluegrass Festival, Cool Whisper Farm, 1011 Co Rd 21, Hillsdale, NY ~ https://www.oldtonemusicfestival.com/ ~ Tuba Skinny,Down Hill Strugglers,Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew,FERD,Dumpster Debbie ,More TBA!
Friday, September 16, 2022
Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, September 16 through Sunday, September 18, 2022
NH Highland Games at Loon Mountain NH ~ http://nhscot.org/
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Cowboy Junkies at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Steve Hartmann with High Tea at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Friday, September 23, 2022
Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet Farewell Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022
Sierra Ferrell, Gary Clark Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan, and more at Fresh Grass Music Festival, North Adams MA ~ https://freshgrass.com/ https://www.sierraferrellmusic.com/tour https://tickets.massmoca.org/7658/7659
Portsmouth Martime Music Festival at Portmouth NH ~ http://pmffest.org/ ~ Headliners: DAVID COFFIN is known to most of you for his years of work as one of New England’s leading traditional musicians or his forty years with Revels. He is now also a TikTok star, due in part to a viral video of him performing in Market Square at a previous PMFF. Learn more at https://davidcoffin.com/
VIENNA CARROLL is a singer, playwright, actor, and historian from New York City, interpreting African-American history and song. Her play, “Shallow Brown,” was previewed at the Mystic Sea Music Festival Symposium in 2018, and we look forward to hearing her powerful voice filling the streets of Portsmouth. Visit https://viennacarroll.com/ for more details.
CLIFF HASLAM has hosted the legendary Monday chantey sings at the Griswold Inn in Essex, Conn., for decades. His resonant English voice graced our festival in 2015, and we are excited to have him back as a headliner. See his Web site at https://cliffhaslam.com/
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Genticorum at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Saturday, October 1, 2022
Donna the Buffalo at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Saturday, October 8, 2022
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Peterborough NH Players Theatre ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/cheryl-wheeler-and-kenny-white-10822
Tiffany Williams at House Concert, Greenville NH ~ 6pm ET ~ http://hippyhollow.com/
Hot Club of Cow Town at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Tiffany Williams at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Saturday, October 14, 2022
Tim O’Brien and Chris Smither at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Altan at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Friday, October 21, 2022
Slaid Cleaves at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Lilli Lewis at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7:30pm EDT ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Pierre Bensusan at the Spinning Room, Granite Mill, Harrisville NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, October 28, 2022
Janis Ian End of the Line Tour at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Ed Smyth at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Saturday, November 12, 2022
WÖR at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ~ https://www.stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Small Glories at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Road, Exeter NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/
Sunday, November 13, 2022
The Small Glories at The Opera House, Boothbay Harbor, ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://boothbayoperahouse.com/events/
Sunday, November 20, 2022
Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall. Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm EDT ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/garnet-rogers-113022
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Tom Pirozzoli at Stage 33, 33 Bridge Street, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/