Something Wild: Micro-exploring the SuperSanctuary

The Something Wild team recently joined an outing at the NH Audubon Society's Willard Pond Sanctuary in Hancock.

The expedition was led by Phil Brown of the Harris Center for Conservation Education and Ignacio Oreamuno, the authors of “Micro-Exploring the Super Sanctuary.”

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Micro-exploring is “a careful, slow, meticulous way of exploring the natural world, staying close to home,” says Brown. “It’s about restoring something most of us have lost: a deep, sensory connection to the natural world.”

Oreamuno says the book began with short walks close to home with a sense of wonder, discovering trails and small patches of woods, brooks, wetlands, and fields.

Listen to the episode to hear some of the discoveries on the Something Wild outing.

This video captures the essence of micro-exploring the SuperSanctuary.