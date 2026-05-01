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Environment
Something Wild

Something Wild: Micro-exploring the SuperSanctuary

By Grace McCulloch,
Dave AndersonJessica Hunt
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Grace McCulloch

The Something Wild team recently joined an outing at the NH Audubon Society's Willard Pond Sanctuary in Hancock.

The expedition was led by Phil Brown of the Harris Center for Conservation Education and Ignacio Oreamuno, the authors of “Micro-Exploring the Super Sanctuary.”

Courtesy

Micro-exploring is “a careful, slow, meticulous way of exploring the natural world, staying close to home,” says Brown. “It’s about restoring something most of us have lost: a deep, sensory connection to the natural world.”

Oreamuno says the book began with short walks close to home with a sense of wonder, discovering trails and small patches of woods, brooks, wetlands, and fields.

Listen to the episode to hear some of the discoveries on the Something Wild outing.

This video captures the essence of micro-exploring the SuperSanctuary.

Something Wild is a partnership between NH Audubon, the Forest Society and NHPR.

Something Wild
Grace McCulloch
See stories by Grace McCulloch
Dave Anderson
Naturalist Dave Anderson is Senior Director of Education for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, where he has worked for over 30 years. He is responsible for the design and delivery of conservation-related outreach education programs including field trips, tours and presentations to Forest Society members, conservation partners, and the general public.
See stories by Dave Anderson
Jessica Hunt
In addition to occasionally hosting Morning Edition or other programs, Jessica produces local programming like Homegrown NH, Something Wild, and Check This Out.
See stories by Jessica Hunt
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