Live from the Word Barn: GoldenOak

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

GoldenOak features siblings Lena and Zak Kendall with Mike Knowles on bass and Jackson Cromwell on the drums. They say their music is rooted in the natural landscape. The songs move like a stream, meandering and weaving. It’s folk-influenced for sure, but with elements of rock n' soul.

