Live from the Word Barn: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

The Barn goes country with Massachusetts-based Ward Hayden and The Outliers. From heart wrenching ballads to foot-stomping rock ‘n’ roll, whether live or on record, Ward Hayden & The Outliers have earned a reputation for delivering a unique take on American music. Their intense touring schedule has made them fans and friends all over North America and Europe. Listen and hear why!

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

