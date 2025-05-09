© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Ward Hayden & The Outliers

By Rick Ganley
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ward Hayden & The Outliers
Ward Hayden & The Outliers

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

The Barn goes country with Massachusetts-based Ward Hayden and The Outliers. From heart wrenching ballads to foot-stomping rock ‘n’ roll, whether live or on record, Ward Hayden & The Outliers have earned a reputation for delivering a unique take on American music. Their intense touring schedule has made them fans and friends all over North America and Europe. Listen and hear why!

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.