Live from the Word Barn: Chatham Rabbits Return

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Since we first featured Chatham Rabbits in 2023, the husband and wife team of Sarah and Austin McCombie have toured extensively and recorded a new album- “Be Real With Me”. This set demonstrates their deft guitar and banjo playing along with their intimate lyrics- the kind of writing that can only come from a couple that are partners in life as well as music.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week—so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen, or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.