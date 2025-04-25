© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Chatham Rabbits Return

By Rick Ganley
Published April 25, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
Chatham Rabbits Austin and Sarah McCombie
Courtesy photo
Chatham Rabbits Austin and Sarah McCombie

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Since we first featured Chatham Rabbits in 2023, the husband and wife team of Sarah and Austin McCombie have toured extensively and recorded a new album- “Be Real With Me”. This set demonstrates their deft guitar and banjo playing along with their intimate lyrics- the kind of writing that can only come from a couple that are partners in life as well as music.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week—so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen, or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
