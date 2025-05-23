Live from the Word Barn: Twisted Pine

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

It’s exciting to hear a band that incorporates varied musical genres into what they do, both on stage and on record the way Twisted Pine does. Starting as a semi-traditional bluegrass band in the folk and Americana scene of Boston, Twisted Pine has blossomed into an ensemble of players who shapeshift across musical categories with wit, energy and surprise.

