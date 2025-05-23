© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Twisted Pine

By Rick Ganley
Published May 23, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Twisted Pine
Jo Chattman
Twisted Pine

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

It’s exciting to hear a band that incorporates varied musical genres into what they do, both on stage and on record the way Twisted Pine does. Starting as a semi-traditional bluegrass band in the folk and Americana scene of Boston, Twisted Pine has blossomed into an ensemble of players who shapeshift across musical categories with wit, energy and surprise.

NHPR and The Word Barn are partnering to record live music every week so you can experience it anywhere: in your car, your kitchen or through your headphones. No cover. Just great music.

Rick Ganley
As the host of Morning Edition, my aim is to present news and stories to New Hampshire listeners daily that inform and entertain with credibility, humility and humor.
