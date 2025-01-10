© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LISTEN/WATCH: NHPR & NPR to honor President Jimmy Carter on Jan. 7 & 9
Arts & Culture
Live from the Word Barn

Live from the Word Barn: Sway Wild

By Rick Ganley
Published January 10, 2025 at 3:06 PM EST
Dave McGraw & Mandy Fer are Sway Wild
Emiie Farris
Dave McGraw & Mandy Fer are Sway Wild

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Acclaimed indie-folk duo Dave McGraw & Mandy Fer are known together as Sway Wild. The duo's infectious sound explores the corners of rock, pop, funk, and folk with drums and guitar, and it’s full of joy. Turn this one up!

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community.

NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.

Tags
Live from the Word Barn NHPR Music News
Rick Ganley
For many radio listeners throughout New Hampshire, Rick Ganley is the first voice they hear each weekday morning, bringing them up to speed on news developments overnight and starting their day off with the latest information.
See stories by Rick Ganley
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.