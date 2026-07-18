Homegrown NH: Are ants good or bad for your garden?

If you are seeing ants in your garden or yard, it might appear that they are doing some damage.

Emma Erler, host of Homegrown NH and lead horticulturalist at Kirkwood Gardens, says you need to look deeper to understand the relationship between ants, soil, and lawns.

Ants – good or bad?

cbgrfx123 / flickr/ CC BY-SA 2.0 Peonies secrete a sweet nectar on their developing buds that attracts ants and results in a mutually beneficial relationship as the ants guard the buds from pests.

Pros: Collectively, ants are considered beneficial to the environment. They till more earth than earthworms, break down organic matter, and reduce soil compaction.

They can reduce population levels of other insect and arthropod pests like caterpillars and beetles.

Cons: Few ants cause damage to plants in the landscape but they can be annoying.

Some ant species are considered pests due to their sheer numbers and when they become a nuisance in kitchens and in the house.

Prevention

Erler recommends amending your soil instead of trying to kill the ants, because they're going to want to keep coming back if the conditions are favorable for them.

“The key here is adding more organic matter to the soil,” says Erler.

Adding an inch or so of compost to your yard every year improves grass coverage, especially if your soil tends to be sandy.

Erler also says getting a soil test done is a good idea. “You can identify any other issues that might be limiting grass growth, like the pH of the soil or the fertility.”

For a garden bed, improve the soil with compost and aeration. Adding a layer of mulch to your garden is essential, and as a bonus your plants will require less watering and weeding.

See you in the garden!

If you have a gardening question for Homegrown NH, email or send a voice memo to HomegrownNH@NHPR.org.