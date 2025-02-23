© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

In-Studio Visit with Susie Burke

Published February 23, 2025 at 10:29 PM EST
Four mandolin masters will join Susie, Julianna and Isa Burke for the David Surette Mandolin Festival Weekend.
The 22nd David Surette Mandolin Festival is happening in March. Susie Burke is carrying the torch carried by her late husband David Surette, bringing mandolin masters to Concord for workshops and concerts.

