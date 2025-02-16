NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 2.16.25

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, February 17, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Noah Guthrie with Matt Philbrick and Alex Preston at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Early James at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Old Time Jam at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Open Mic at Coffee and Kindness, 105 West Pearl Street, Nashua NH ~ 6:30-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/6515030778620699/6515030798620697/

Wednesday, February 19 through Sunday, February 23, 2025

Folk Alliance International Conference in Montréal, Québec, Canada ~ see website for details ~ https://www.folk.org/conference/register ~ Several New England performers will be attending, including GoldenOak

Thursday, February 20, 2025

Gia and Chris Osborne at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Vampire Bird (Will Kindler’s Band) with Eamon Fogarty and Mimi Fang at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, February 21, 2025

Dance! Dancify at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Vance Gilbert at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Song and Story Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar ~ Third Tuesday of each month.

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Rd., Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Tom Ahlborn-Hsu and Laurie Shapiro

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Cowboy Junkies at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Mike Zito with Jimmy Carpenter Band at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Folksoul Band and Celebration Brass Band at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Eyes of Age at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ Call for reservations. 603-563-7195 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Stories From Both Sides: The Mexico/Arizona Border at The Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough, NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stories-from-both-sides-the-mexicoarizona-border-tickets-1224919008729?aff=oddtdtcreator ~ David Blair and Lina Hervas visited the Mexico / Arizona border for ten days in October 2024 with a delegation from Community Peacemaker Teams. They will share stories, photos and learnings from their trip on both sides of the Border Wall from 3 to 4:30 PM at Mariposa Museum. Steve Schuch and David Blair will share and teach songs as part of the presentation.

"The Music of Peter, Paul, and Mary" featuring Decatur Creek, Fortune’s Favor, Kota, Off the Cuff Duo, Gwir & Abai Raj Llewellyn, Jack Bopp, Monica Laskey with Jake Garrells, and Volkert Volkersz with Scott Heron at the DubHub, Dublin NH ~ 6pm ET ~ 425-308-0091 volkertv@mac.com ~ Admission is by donation; no reserved seats. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Come enjoy and sing along on 25 beloved songs by PP&M performed by eight local acts. This will be a fun “hootenanny!” (Organized and hosted by Volkert Volkersz in cooperation with the Dublin Community Center.) (snow date: Sunday, Feb. 23, 3pm)

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Mariee Siou upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Crys Matthews at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Natalie Backes and Garrett Cameron at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3:00 to 4:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, February 24, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Kevin Dolan and Simon Crawford at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Deer Isle with Coyote Smoke at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Solas at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://solastheband.com/

Both Sides Now (Joni Michell and Leonard Cohen Tribute Band) at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Ellis Paul at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Heather Pierson and the Potboilers at the Majestic Theater Cafe in Conway NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/ ~

Mariee Siou at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Friday February 28, 2025

Dance! Milford Contra Dance at Town Hall Auditorium, Milford NH ~ 7-9:10pm ET ~ https://www.milfordnhcontradance.org/

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Solas at Barre Opera House, Barre VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://solastheband.com/

Sam Robbins at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Squeezebox Stompers at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Laura Cortese and the Dance Cards with Emily Margaret at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Chris Trapper and Spencer Albee at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Mariee Siou with Donnie CoCo at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ doors: 5:30pm, show 6:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Kevin Henderson and Neal Perlman at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56 ~ Tom Smith Featured

The Red Hot Chili Pipers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Solas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/ https://solastheband.com/

Ellis Paul at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Suitcase Junket with Cloudbelly at 3S Artspace, Portsmouth NH ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ http://www.3sarts.org

Popa Chubby at Jimmy’s Jazz & Bkues Club, Portsmouth NH ~ dinner 5:30pm show 7:30pm ET ~ https://jimmysoncongress.com/

Charlie Chronopoulos at Onset Pub, Crotched Mountain, Bennington NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/512581751139029/

Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

David Howley (of We Banjo 3) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Song Circle at Rooted Free Farm and Retreat Center , 1040 Old Hillsboro Road, Henniker NH ~ 10am to 12 noon ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/517661634679528/

Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Liz Simmons (of Low Lily) at Andre’s Institute of Art, Brookline NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://lizsimmons.net/gigs

Soggy Po’Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Dan and Faith Sunday Folk Brunch at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ doors: 11am show 12:00 noon ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Braden Lam at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Monday, March 3, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Robbie Fulks at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Windborne and friends at Benefit Concert for Ukraine, Latchis Theatre, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ukraine-front-line-life-lines-urgent-medical-supplies-needed-tickets-1218599226089?aff=oddtdtcreator&mc_cid=7ea7c0b018&mc_eid=e1c9cc42cf

Ragtime Destroyers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Amythyst Kiah at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/

Open Mic at Coffee and Kindness, 105 West Pearl Street, Nashua NH ~ 6:30-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/6515030778620699/6515030798620697/

Jeffrey Martin with Bob Summer at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, March 6, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms Band + Old Hat Stringband at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Jeffrey Martin with Bob Sumner upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Aztec Two-step 2.0 at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 7, 2025

Joe Crookston at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Alice Howe and Freebo at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

May Erlewine at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

New Dangerfield at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Rakes! at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Christian Martin Trio at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, March 7 through Sunday, March 9, 2025

Festival! Back Porch Festival at Northampton MA ~ ~ https://www.backporchfest.com/ ~ Ali McGuirk, Big Sandy, Bobby Rush, Caitlin Canty, Cedric Watson, Chatham Rabbits, Chris Smither, CJ Chenier, CK+RW, Cloudbelly, East Nash Grass, Fantastic Cat, GA20, Huntertones, James Hunter Six, Kevin Gordon, Murphy beds, New Dangerfield, Sam Grisman, Spanglish Fly, Tony T, Bygones

Festival! David Surette Mandolin Festival at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH and at the Dance Hall, Kittery, ME ~ ~ https://ccmusicschool.o/ https://thedancehallkittery.org/ ~ Friday: Kickoff Concert in Kittery; Saturday: Workshops all day and evening concert in Concord; Sunday: More workshops in Concord – Featuring Sharon Gilchrist. Will Patton, Carlo Aonzo, Neil Pearlman, Suzie, Isa, AND Julianna Burke.

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, Rockport MA ~ time TBA ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/ info@oldslooppresents.org

Maine Middle Eastern Orchestra at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Don White at the Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Tom O'Carroll – Irish Songs and Stories for all ages (reservation required) at Thayer Memorial Library, Lancaster MA ~ 11am to 12:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/627777253109998/ ~ Dublin born folklorist, folk- singer, and instrumentalist Tom O'Carroll brings a wealth of stories, humor, and history to his performances.

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Joe Crookston at the Roots & Wings Coffee House at UU Congregation of the Upper Valley, Norwich VT ~ 4pm ET ~ http://uucuv.org/coffeehouse-concerts/

Chatham Rabbits at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Claudia Schmidt and Sally Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/node/334

The Milkhouse Heaters featured at Open Mic at Killington Distillers, Killington VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themilkhouseheaters.com/home-gigs

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Ali McGuirk at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, March 10, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Duquette at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 5:30-8:30pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Queer Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar ~ Second Tuesday of each month

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

James McMurtry with BettySoo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Emily Scott Robinson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Thursday, March 13, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

The Dirty Grass Players upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Claudia Schmidt at the Gladys Kelly Library 2 Lake St Webster MA~ 6:30-7:30pm ET ~ https://www.claudiaschmidt.com/ ~ This is another collaboration with jazz guitarist Jane Miller, Free and will livestream but I don't have a link yet, you might check with the library 508-949-3880

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Caiola at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

James McMurtry at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, South Burlington VT ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://www.highroadtouring.com/artists/james-mcmurtry/itinerary/

Friday, March 14, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/category/showroom/

Hot Skillet Club at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ Call for reservations. 603-563-7195 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

Liv Greene at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

James McMurtry with BettySoo at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/ https://tickets.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/bellowsfallsoperahouse/website/EventDetails.aspx?EventId=69201&resize=true https://www.highroadtouring.com/artists/james-mcmurtry/itinerary/

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

The Dirty Grass Players at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Wendy Keith and Her Alleged Band, Dub Hub, Dublin NH (rescheduled from February 15th; 6 pm

Waking Finnegan St. Patrick’s Day Concert at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/923759669646446/

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Tad Dreis at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ Call for reservations. 603-563-7195 https://www.delrossistrattoria.com/music

St. Patricks’ Celebration with Carol Noonan et al. at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Woodland Spark St. Paddy’s Day at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Caiola with Bre Kenedy at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Sunday, March 16, 2025

Joe Crookston with Peter Mulvey at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

JD and the Stonemasons at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with Katie McNally, Niel Pearlman and Friends at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Ishna at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Liv Greene and Elise Levy at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Joe “Doc” Fuller, Ramona Connelly and Friends at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Mike Goddard at the Old Court, 29 Central Street, Lowel MA ~ 2-6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/969163695146096/

Monday, March 17, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Dervish at The Flying Monkey, Plymouth NH ~ doors: 6pm Show 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/events/dervish/

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Jordan Tice at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Open Mic at Coffee and Kindness, 105 West Pearl Street, Nashua NH ~ 6:30-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/6515030778620699/6515030798620697/

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Don White at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts/

Sierra Hull at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Brittany Moore at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 21, 2025

Sierra Hull at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party, Night 1 at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Andy Stochansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Andy McKee at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Tom Rush with Seth Glier at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Jason Ricci and The Bad Kind (Blues Harmonica) at The Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1939145703169847/

Zachariah Hickman’s Power Outage Party, Night 1 at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tyler Hilton at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Liz Longley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sons of Mystro at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Monday, March 24, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Jeremy Bradley Earle and Daniel Higgsat The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Friday, March 28, 2025

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Mutlu with Mike Maurice upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Donna the Buffalo at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring John Papp

Green Heron at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Tom Dimenna and Friends “Story Songs of the ‘70s” upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Jake Klar at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/455193657666102/

Altan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Old Hat String Band and Micah John and Lillian Chase at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Mutlu at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Monday, March 31, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Fireside on the Mountain with Fireside Collective at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Ari Hest and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Friday, April 4, 2025

Mike Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Gordon Peery and Eve Pierce at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49 High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ a monthly event beginning this month

Griffin William Sherry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Tom Smith Featured https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

New England Roots and Branches: “Transatlantic Tunes: Celtic & British Isles Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/ ~ celebrating music from across the pond that has made its way into the New England folk repertoire.

Scott Kirby at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Boys and Girld Club, 56 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 9am to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1028197172402231/ ~ in past years this festival has included live music throughout the day. Music by : Justin Cohn, Ben Erdody, No Planet B .

Lori McKenna at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

LeFever at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Showman and Coole with Evie Ladin and Keith Terrry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Cold Chocolate at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3:00-4:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Monday, April 7, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Queer Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/Secret-Sisters.html

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Väsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Gareth Pearson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Robert Cray Band (Blues) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Brooks Williams at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Alana MacDonald at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Lonesome Ace String Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Goodnight Moonshine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Monday, April 14, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Friday, April 18, 2025

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Alison Brown at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Matthew and the Atlas at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Maya de Vitry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Walter Crockett

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Old Crow Medicine Show at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/

Twisted Pine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, April 28, 2025

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Lyle Lovett Acoustic Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kyran Daniel at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Thursday, May 1, 2025

The Avett Brothers at Whittemore Center Arena, University of New Hampshire, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

May Erlewine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Friday, May 2, 2025

Low Lily Duo at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey Foucault at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Missy Raines and Allegheny at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Mark Erelli and His String Quartet at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/mark-erelli-his-string-quintet-050325

Resonant Rogues at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Festival! New England Ukulele Festival at Sons of the American Legion Post 440, Newton MA ~ 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1895452687647248/

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Valerie June at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

The Steel Wheels at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Olive Klug at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Chris Delmhorst with Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Ricky Lee Jones at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Griffin House at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connction at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Friday, May 16, 2025

Mary Frances Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Stephen Kellogg at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Cantrip at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Jackson Greene at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Friday, May 23, 2025

Jen Kearney upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/andrew-duhon-052425

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Massacoustics at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/

Friday, May 30, 2025

BriezyJane and the Hurricane at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1142267103960972/

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Glenn and Polly

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Community Song Night at the UU Church in Milford NH, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/ ~ all welcome!

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, 2025

Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/ ~ Nick Chandler and Delivered , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Louie Setzer The Appalachian Mt Boys, Jesse Alexander, Cedar Ridge, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

New England Roots and Branches: “Music From North & South: Canadian & Appalachian Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Jerry Short at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Weight Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jorma Kaukonen at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Friday, June 20, 2025

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more…

[June 19-23] Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (June), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june

Festival! Mountain Jam Festival at Highmount NY ~ ~ https://www.jambase.com/festival/mountain-jam-2025 ~ Khruangbin, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Karina Rykman, Kitchen Dwellers, Upstate, Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Julien Baker, TORRES, Grace Bowers, Shane Guerrette, Goose moe. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs In A Pile, Mikaela Davis

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Green Sisters at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571490562440625/

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy

Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Tom Horsky

Catie Curtis with Connor Garvey at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, July 4, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ tentative, check back closer to date

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Kruger Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)

Friday, July 11, 2025

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Goodnight Monshine (Molly Venter of Red Molly and Eben Pariser of Roosevelt Dime) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/goodnight-moonshine-molly-venter-red-molly-and-eben-pariser-roosevelt-dime-071225

Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025

Festival! Festival on the Green at Middlebury VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~

Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Tickets available, Lineup TBA

[July 17-20] Festival! Finger Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Trumansburg NY ~ details TBA ~ ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/drew-ellie-holcomb/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sods NY ~ ~ http://brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Mountain Highway (Appeared 2021), The Atkinson Family Band (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (Appeared 2022, 2023), The New Snip City (Appeared 2021), Lehigh Station (Appeared 2024), Dave Adkins and Mountain Soul (2025 will be their first appearance), Stone House Breakdown (2025 will be their first appearance)

Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, [July 25-27 2025] Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org

Festival! Newport Folk Festival [ July 25-27] (SOLD OUT as o Feb 13, 2025) at Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ sign up on website to get on waiting list. ~

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Kota

Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Friday, August 8, 2025

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Thursday, August 14, 2025

King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1138055581357405/

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

August 21 through August 24, 2025

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)

SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet

Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)

Friday, September 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Rani and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, September 12, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 19, 2025

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, October 10, 2025

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Saturday, October 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.



