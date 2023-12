Saturday Matinee Radio broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera return to Classical New Hampshire this Saturday! The opening broadcast is the network premiere of a gorgeous opera, Florencia en el Amazonas by Daniel Catán, starring soprano Ailyn Pérez.

Click here for the 2023-24 Metropolitan Opera broadcast schedule. All broadcasts are at 1PM unless otherwise noted and are available on air and streaming via classicalnh.org or on the NHPR mobile app.