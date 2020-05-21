Your FAQs Answered: What’s Open, And What’s Not Open In New Hampshire

In an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Chris Sununu issued a series of emergency orders earlier this year limiting the operations of some businesses, while shuttering others. In recent weeks, he’s issued new orders allowing some entities to reopen, albeit with restrictions.

Like New England weather, the list of what entities are allowed to open, and under what circumstances, is changing rapidly.

You can click here to find the state’s official updated list of industry-specific guidelines.

Below, NHPR spells out what’s open, what’s not, and who is making the decisions.

What is Stay At Home 2.0?

In mid-March, the governor declared a state of emergency and ordered all businesses, schools, and places of worship to close, except those services deemed “essential.” All residents were asked to stay home as much as possible, avoid contact with others whenever possible, and limit gatherings to no more than ten people.

On May 1, with COVID-19 still spreading in the community, the governor announced Stay at Home 2.0, extending New Hampshire’s state of emergency order through May 31.

Under Stay At Home 2.0, residents are still asked to stay at home as much as possible.

However, the governor is beginning to allow certain businesses and organizations to resume operations, as long as they follow guidelines intended to keep employees and the public they serve safe.

So, which types of businesses are now open?

Beginning May 4, hospitals were given the green light to resume scheduled medical procedures.

Private campgrounds reopened as well, with restrictions in place for out-of-state guests.

Most state parks have stayed open, although only a few are accepting camping reservations at this time.

On May 11, retail stores, some of which offered curbside delivery throughout the pandemic, were allowed to reopen their doors to a capped number of customers. Guidelines require employees to wear masks and employers to monitor the temperature of employees.

Barbers and hair salons also reopened May 11. Reservations are required, services are limited (no blow drying!), and both customers and employees must wear masks.

Dentist offices are also now allowed to operate, with strict rules in place.

Keep in mind that just because facilities are allowed to reopen doesn’t mean they are. Many businesses, citing the continued risk of COVID-19 to both consumers and employees, are remaining closed.

What about child care facilities?

Child care facilities are allowed to open, as long as children and providers are screened daily for COVID-19 symptoms. Group sizes are limited to ten, and staff are advised to keep the same group of children together, to avoid any potential spread.

State health officials recommend against children wearing masks due to the risk of choking or strangulation. Frequent hand washing, however, is highly encouraged.

What about outdoor activities?

A wide list of outdoor attractions are now allowed to operate. The list includes: golf courses, driving ranges, mini-golf, drive-in movie theaters, biking, canoe and kayak rentals, outdoor shooting ranges, small fishing charters, paintball, and outdoor guiding services for fishing, hunting, and hiking. Groups are limited to no more than ten people.

Equestrian facilities are allowed to open, including for group lessons. However, no competitions are permitted at this time, and riders must use their own gear.

What about restaurants?

Throughout the state of emergency, restaurants have been permitted to offer takeout and delivery (including booze).

On May 18, restaurants were permitted to begin outdoor dining service, with tables spaced at least six feet apart and servers donning masks.

What remains closed?

Most indoor facilities where large groups may gather are still closed, including places of worship, museums, art galleries, movie theaters, and performing arts centers.

Hotels, motels and short-term rentals also remain closed to the public, though some are open to house essential workers, people in quarantine, survivors of domestic violence, and a limited range of other guests.

Gyms and other health club facilities remain closed.

Tattoo and body piercing facilities are closed, as are acupuncturists and massage therapists.

What about summer camps? And the beach? And sports?

Sununu hasn’t yet given summer camps--both day programs and overnight--the green light to open this summer, though some facilities have begun registering kids.

New Hampshire’s beaches also remain closed. They are unlikely to open by Memorial Day weekend, according to Sununu.

Amateur team sports leagues aren’t allowed to resume play yet, either.

Who is making the decisions?

Under his declared State of Emergency, Gov. Chris Sununu has final authority over what industries and activities can resume, and when. In recent weeks, Sununu has been rolling out new reopening guidelines during his afternoon press conferences (often held Monday, Wednesday and Friday, though not always), which you can hear live on NHPR or stream on NHPR.org.

Sununu is making his decisions based on a two-step review process. First, the Reopening Task Force, which is composed of approximately 20 officials and industry representatives, will issue draft guidelines on how a specific industry can safely reopen. Those guidelines are generated after Task Force members hear presentations by industry representatives, receive public comment, and debate proper protocols.

Once the Reopening Task Force votes to approve a set of guidelines for a specific industry, New Hampshire’s Division of Public Health weighs in. That process is done outside of public view.

The guidelines may then be modified, approved or rejected by Sununu, who also gets to decide when the new rules go into effect.

(Editor’s note: This page was last updated May 21. When new guidelines are announced, we will revise this page.)