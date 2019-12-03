Related Program: 
Where They Stand: Higher Education And Student Debt In The 2020 Campaign

College debt and the cost of higher education are major issues of the 2020 presidential primary. Democratic candidates, and President Trump, have announced a variety of plans, such as free public college or student loan forgiveness. We look at the proposals, and the role of higher education issues in this election. 

Original air date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019. 

GUESTS:

  • Tori Berube - Vice President of College Planning & Community Engagement with the NHHEAF (New Hampshire Higher Education Assistance Foundation) Network Organizations.
  • Danielle Douglas-Gabriel - Reporter for the Washington Post, covering student debt. 
  • Ken Ferreira - President of the N.H. Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. He is also an associate vice president for student financial services at Franklin Pierce University. 
