What Will Elections Look Like This Year?

With New Hampshire’s state primary a week away, we look at what we might learn from other states that have already been through a state election with NPR's Miles Parks. We look at what health and safety protocols will be in place at the polls. What questions do you have about election procedures for voting safely during a pandemic, or about the option to mail in an absentee ballot? And once the voting’s over, how long it might take to get the results?

Airdate: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

GUESTS:

Nicholas Chong Yen - Assistant Attorney General, N.H. Department of Justice Election Law Unit.

Lynn Christensen - Merrimack N.H. Town Moderator.

Betsy McClain - Director of Administrative Services and Town Clerk for the town of Hanover N.H..

Casey McDermott - NHPR Reporter.

Miles Parks - reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.

Whether you plan to cast an absentee ballot or plan to head to your local polling place on Election Day, or even if you haven’t yet finalized your voting plan and need more information to help make up your mind, NHPR can help with the NHPR COVID-19 Voting Guide.



NPR's Miles Parks reported on Thursday that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy promised some of the nation's top election officials that mailed ballots would be the U.S. Postal Service's top priority this fall.