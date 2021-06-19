 Water Restrictions Spread In Southern N.H., As North Country Re-enters Drought | New Hampshire Public Radio

Water Restrictions Spread In Southern N.H., As North Country Re-enters Drought

By 3 minutes ago

The latest maps from the National Drought Monitor show moderate drought in Northern New Hampshire and abnormal dryness in most of the rest of the state.
Credit National Drought Monitor

Northern New Hampshire is officially back in a drought, and most of the rest of the state remains abnormally dry as of this week, according to the National Drought Monitor.

The dry conditions have now lasted more than a year, marking New Hampshire’s third prolonged drought in about 20 years.

State officials say it could spread and last through early fall without more sustained rainfall. The past year has seen below-normal levels for precipitation, groundwater and streamflows. For the past three months, most of the state has been about three inches below normal for rainfall.

Overall, climate change is increasing rain in the Northeast. But it's also making that rain more sporadic and raising temperatures, which contributes to these short-term droughts.

Several large utilities have kicked in mandatory limits on outdoor water use, including Pennichuck East Water Works and the Merrimack Village District in Southern New Hampshire. Salem, Exeter, Newmarket, Lebanon and Rollinsford also have mandatory water restrictions.

Several other systems have imposed voluntary limits. In all, more than 70 systems have some kind of restriction in place.

The state still has funding available to help homeowners whose private wells run dry due to drought. Residents with shallower wells, especially, are urged to be conservative with heavy water use for things like gardening.

Tags: 
Drought
Drinking Water
Climate Change

Related Content

Warming Climate Amplifies The Risks Of Wildfire Season

By , & Jun 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

More Seacoast Water Managers Urge Conservation As Statewide Dry Spell Continues

By Jun 9, 2021
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Utility and municipal officials are asking Seacoast residents to take more water conservation measures as the state’s dry spell continues.

Residents Facing Water Stress Due To Drought Urged To Use State Aid Program

By Apr 22, 2021
NHDES

With another drought developing in much of the state as of this Earth Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is urging affected residents to take advantage of an emergency aid program.

Much of southern and western New Hampshire is in moderate drought, with abnormally dry conditions in the rest of the state. Without more sustained precipitation, forecasters say, the drought could worsen in the coming weeks.

As Climate Change Drives Droughts, Water Conservation & Infrastructure Become Key

By Oct 4, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Despite some recent rain, New Hampshire’s drought is growing, causing wells to run dry across the state. And the hotter temperatures of a changing climate could make future droughts more likely. 

As part of NHPR’s By Degrees project, Annie Ropeik reports on how the dry conditions are affecting people who rely on well water, and what it would take to prepare for the future.  