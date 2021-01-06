 U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen: Legislators Contesting Election Should Be Sanctioned | New Hampshire Public Radio
U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen: Legislators Contesting Election Should Be Sanctioned

U.S. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen spoke on NHPR's The Exchange this morning, before chaotic events unfolded at the nation's capitol.

For Republican members of Congress contesting Electoral College votes, Shaheen had stern words: 

“I think they should be sanctioned in some way. I think they are trying to undermine our Constitution,” Shaheen said. “Today's count is really supposed to be just a formality. And what those members of the Senate and the House are trying to do is to overthrow the voters’ vote on Election Day and say, ‘That doesn't matter; what matters is what we do today.’”

For the full conversation with Senator Shaheen, listen here. She also addressed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package, which she described as a bipartisan effort.

This morning, it appeared that about 13 senators and more than 100 U.S. House members were planning to question the validity of electoral college votes, following the lead of President Trump who has continued to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.   

Shaheen said she hopes there will be an effort to censor these lawmakers. 

“Now, in order to do that, obviously you have to have support. But the most important thing we can do today is show a strong bipartisan vote in support of the election results that we are going to be officially accepting today as members of Congress.” Shaheen said. “And I think as we've heard, a number of our Republican colleagues have come out in support of the vote totals and accepting the election. I think that's very important for us to show that today.”

At about 3:30 this afternoon, Shaheen tweeted an update on her safety: "My staff and I are safe. We are heeding the safety guidance from Capitol Police. We will not be stopped from doing our Constitutional duty."

