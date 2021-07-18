-
As Congress conducted a formal count of electoral votes Wednesday afternoon, a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed Capitol Hill, leading to an armed…
U.S. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen spoke on NHPR's The Exchange this morning, before chaotic events unfolded at the nation's capitol.For Republican…
Supporters of President Trump, echoing his false claims that the election was stolen, breached the U.S. Capitol in an unprecedented attack. Amid the assault, a woman was killed.
Earlier today, New Hampshire's electors officially cast their votes in the 2020 Presidential election. The electors cast four votes each for Joseph R.…
Twice in the past twenty years, the Presidential candidate who won more votes still lost the election. We discuss how the electoral college came about and…
The electoral college has been called “complicated and confusing.” But our Civics 101 Shorts series eat “complicated and confusing” for breakfast! This…
Maine voters will be using "ranked-choice" voting to elect candidates in their June 12 primary - the first time this system has been used in a statewide…
4.3.17: Civics 101- The Electoral College & The Lions of Los AngelesOn today's show:Civics 101 answers a common question from listeners: What is the Electoral College?The Denver Braille Challenge. Listen again at…
The ritual formality of the state’s Electoral College vote was observed in the Executive Council chambers in Concord Monday: ballots were cast, documents…
As electors cast their ballots in each of the 50 states, we try to answer questions about the process: Who are these people? How are they selected? Can they really vote however they want?