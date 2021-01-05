 Update: Over 100 Manchester Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19 | New Hampshire Public Radio

Update: Over 100 Manchester Jail Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

By 1 hour ago

Valley Street Jail in Manchester
Credit Zoey Knox

At least 102 inmates at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester have tested positive for COVID-19, over half of the jail's entire inmate population. Twenty-seven staff are currently positive with the virus, and more will be tested later this week.

The facility has faced criticism for its handling of COVID-19 protocols – including mask-wearing, test availability, and quarantine procedures.

Under oath at a bail hearing Tuesday, Jail Superintendent Willie Scurry testified that until Dec. 23, inmates were not allowed to wear masks in common spaces because of “security concerns.” Scurry added that the jail relied on self-monitoring by staff and did not have an active COVID-19 screening process for anyone entering the jail, though it was in the process of developing one.

The state health department said Tuesday it has taken over management of the Valley Street outbreak and is in regular contact with medical staff there. It is also monitoring new outbreaks at correctional facilities in Sullivan and Rockingham Counties.

Scurry testified that before the outbreak, he had not communicated with state or city health departments, nor other jail superintendents, about COVID-19 protocols.

Denise Hartley, the jail’s health services supervisor, testified that prior to the confirmed positive cases on Dec. 23, there was not a need to work regularly with the state health department on COVID-19 management.

Hartley said that inmates with positive cases of COVID-19 are being monitored on a daily basis, in addition to receiving daily medications and monitoring for other health conditions.

Editor's note: This post has been updated. The first post, from January 4, is below.

Fifty-one inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester, according to Superintendent Willie Scurry.

The positive cases were discovered after the jail began testing inmates last week, amidst concerns from attorneys about COVID-19 protocol and a judge's Dec. 31 order warning of "deliberate indifference to the health of inmates" at the facility. 

Superintendent Scurry says the jail is still awaiting results from another tests for an additional 135 inmates.

But absent those results, the numbers are significant: Roughly a quarter of inmates at the state's largest jail have a confirmed positive case of COVID-19, within a week of the jail conducting extensive testing.

The state health department confirmed that there were "additional cases" since last week but said it was still verifying the numbers.

Scurry said the new cases were identified among two units and that anyone who tested positive is quarantined in their cell. However, inmates with positive cases remain in units with other other inmates who recently tested negative, contrary to CDC guidance.

Scurry said that inmates were being medically monitored once a day but did not clarify if those with underlying health conditions that may cause complications from the virus are receiving particular attention.

In testimony last week, Scurry said 22 staff at the prison have tested positive. The jail is conducting facility-wide testing this week, Scurry said.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage
Valley Street Jail
Jails

Related Content

Judge Grants Bail To COVID-Positive Valley Street Jail Inmate

By Jan 1, 2021
NHPR File

A judge has granted bail to an inmate in Manchester’s Valley Street Jail who tested positive for COVID-19.

The New Year’s Eve order from Hillsborough County Superior Court grants home confinement to 37-year-old William Jones, under his mother’s supervision.

With COVID-19 Rapidly Spreading, Inmates Worry They Can't Stay Safe

By Dec 31, 2020
Photo by Jackie Finn-Irwin via Flickr Creative Commons

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through the New Hampshire State Prison for Men in Concord. As of Thursday, the state says there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates and another 16 among staff. The men say they have very little ability to social distance, and because New Hampshire’s prisons only test inmates with symptoms and those who have been in contact with positive cases, they’re worried the virus will spread unchecked.

Attorneys Sound Alarm on COVID-19 Protocol at Manchester Jail

By Dec 23, 2020
Emily Corwin / NHPR

Attorneys say the state's largest jail is keeping them in the dark on how it is managing COVID-19 risk and potential cases among its inmates and staff. 