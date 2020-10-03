 Talking Jobs, And Oysters, Jill Biden Campaigns in N.H. | New Hampshire Public Radio

Talking Jobs, And Oysters, Jill Biden Campaigns in N.H.

  • Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, met with Fox Point Oysters owner Laura Brown in Durham, N.H., on Oct. 2, 2020.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR
  • Jill Biden prepares to eat an oyster at Little Bay, near the Alexander Scammell Bridge connecting Durham and Dover Point, on Oct. 2.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR
  • Jill Biden eats an oyster on the shores of Little Bay, at Durham, N.H.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

Jill Biden campaigned in New Hampshire Friday hours after President Trump announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19.

In Durham, where Biden met with an oyster farmer, reporters were asked to wear a second face mask and keep their social distance.

She watched oysters being shucked and she ate one harvested from the waters of Little Bay - not far from her feet.  “Did you guys bring beer?” she called out to reporters.

Laura Brown owns and runs Fox Point Oysters. She shared the economic challenges she's faced over the past year, while Biden told her to hold tight until Election Day.

"I try to look at the bright side every time, but it’s been a long year,” she told Biden.

“Yeah,” Biden replied. “Well, hopefully things are going to get better for you … on November 3rd.”

The wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was highlighting Biden’s “Build Back Better” economic plan during the campaign swing.

Jill Biden also made a stop in Manchester earlier in the day. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is scheduled to appear at a Biden fundraiser Saturday in Lebanon.

