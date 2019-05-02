Supporters of Death Penalty Repeal Bill Holding Vigils

By 53 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR
 

Supporters of a bill to repeal the death penalty are starting daily candlelight vigils outside of the New Hampshire Statehouse to express their hope that Gov. Chris Sununu will sign it, or allow it to become law.

Both the House and Senate have voted with veto-proof majorities to repeal the state's capital punishment law. Sununu, a Republican, vetoed a death penalty repeal bill last June and is expected to do the same this year.

The vigils, which started Thursday, are being led by the New Hampshire Council of Churches. The Rev. Jason Wells, the group's executive director, says the people of New Hampshire have spoken clearly that the state can live without the death penalty.

 

Tags: 
death penalty
NH Politics

Related Content

N.H. Poised To Abolish Death Penalty After Senate Vote

By Apr 11, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The New Hampshire Senate has voted 17 to 6 to pass a bill to repeal the death penalty.

The vote Thursday follows the House voting 279 to 88 -- also reaching a veto-proof majority -- in support of abolishing capital murder.

Advocate For Repealing N.H. Death Penalty Reacts To The House's Vote To Repeal

By Mar 7, 2019
Annie Ropeik/NHPR

  Today the New Hampshire House of Representatives voted 279 to 88 in favor of repealing the state’s death penalty. Lawmakers have voted on this issue many times in the past few years. It’s been vetoed by governors before, and it’s expected that Governor Sununu will veto it again this year.