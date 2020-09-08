Special Broadcast: APM Reports Three Audio Documentaries on Education

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, APM (American Public Media) is exploring the current state of the U.S education in a world of pandemic and racial harassment in higher education. During the hour-long documentaries, APM Reports’ hosts and correspondents will look at some of the pressing issues impacting our education right now, including the ongoing pandemic and the conversation around social injustice.

Join NHPR for the special broadcasts, airing on three consecutive Saturday beginning September 19.

The broadcast lineup:

Saturday, September 19 – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. – COVID on Campus

The first documentary explores the future of higher education institutions. With many colleges and universities closing or dramatically cutting their offerings due to pandemic, students are experiencing dramatic changes in their academic lives. Millions of students are going to class online, many for the first time. It is a time of intense difficulty, risk, and potential promise. This special report will explore issues facing institutions, students and families.

Saturday, September 26 – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. – What the Words Say

The second documentary focuses on reading comprehension. APM Reports’ Emily Hanford explores what scientists have figured out about how reading comprehension works and why poverty and race can affect reading development. This documentary features parents who are searching for schools where their children will be taught how to read, and teachers who are learning new things about how reading comprehension develops.

Saturday, October 3 – 10 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Black at Mizzou

The third documentary explores a racial harassment case reported by a University of Missouri student Lauren Brown in the fall of 2015. That same semester, the campus erupted in protests that made international news after several instances of racial harassment set off a movement led by black students to change the school. Those protests inspired movements on college campuses across the country, but few of them got as much media coverage as the University of Missouri.

