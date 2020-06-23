Re-examining American History & American Icons

How well do you really know George Washington? If you’re picturing wooden teeth and a cherry tree, you will want to tune in for a conversation with historians Alexis Coe and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. Their work challenges conventional wisdom about this founding father and the runaway slave he pursued to Portsmouth, N.H. Recent topplings of Confederate statues have prompted a national conversation about other American leaders were not a part of the Confederacy but who owned slaves, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. NHPR Reporter Casey McDermott hosts.
Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020
GUESTS:
- JerriAnne Boggis: Executive Director, Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. She leads a tour titled “Ona Marie Judge, Freedom Seeker” in Portsmouth where Ona Marie Judge Staines lived the rest of her life after escaping slavery in Philadelphia.
- Alexis Coe: author of “You Never Forget Your First,” a biography of George Washington.
- Erica Armstrong Dunbar: Professor of History at Rutgers University and author of "Never Caught, The Washingtons' Relentless Pursuit Of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge."
Resources
- NPR recently discussed with a historian: should statues of historic figures with complicated pasts be taken down?
- Listen to an Exchange conversation with Erica Dunbar about "Never Caught" from 2017.
- Explore George Washington's experiences with Native leaders, and how these relationships shaped his policies, in a 2019 Exchange discussion.