The Exchange

Re-examining American History & American Icons

By The Exchange 12 minutes ago

How well do you really know George Washington? If you’re picturing wooden teeth and a cherry tree, you will want to tune in for a conversation with historians Alexis Coe and Erica Armstrong Dunbar. Their work challenges conventional wisdom about this founding father and the runaway slave he pursued to Portsmouth, N.H. Recent topplings of Confederate statues have prompted a national conversation about other American leaders were not a part of the Confederacy but who owned slaves, such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. NHPR Reporter Casey McDermott hosts.

Air date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020

GUESTS:

Teaching Slavery In Schools In N.H. And Nationally

By The Exchange Oct 24, 2019

Across the country, we're having more conversations about how slavery is taught in our schools, and the importance of understanding slavery for contextualizing the rest of our nation's history. How do students learn about slavery, and what are the gaps, challenges, and effective curriculums?

Original air date: Thursday, October 24, 2019. 

Unsung: Ona Judge

By Apr 3, 2019

Ona Judge isn’t a household name. Perhaps, in part, because she exemplifies our nation’s shameful past. Judge was Martha Washington’s slave -- her personal handmaid. For most of the 1790s, the President and his family lived in the nation’s capital of Philadelphia. Ona Judge occupied a room over the kitchen. 

That is, until dinnertime on May 21st, 1796, when she stepped outside and never looked back. Two days later, an ad appeared in the Philadelphia Gazette offering a ten dollar reward for her return.  

 

The Founding Father's Warning to Future Generations

By The Exchange Dec 27, 2017

As he left office, George Washington took to the newspaper to warn future generations about the forces he believed could destroy the republic; among them, hyper-partisanship, debt, and foreign influence.  We talk with John Avlon, the author of "Washington's Farewell," about this address and how it has resonated through history.

GUEST:   John Avlon, Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Beast and a CNN political analyst.

This show originally aired on January 18, 2017.  The rebroadcast is Thursday, Dec. 28, at 9 a.m. and again at 7 p.m. 


The Indian World Of George Washington: The First President And Native Americans

By The Exchange Nov 26, 2019

Dartmouth professor Colin Calloway puts the Native American leaders that influenced George Washington in focus in his book, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation. We discuss Washington's experiences with Native leaders, and how these relationships shaped his policy. 

Original air date: Tuesday, November, 26, 2019. 