A vigil is planned for a New Hampshire woman who was reported missing and later found dead in the Lamprey River.

The body of 25-year-old Nicole Davis was pulled from river in Epping on Tuesday afternoon. She was last seen Sunday.

Police say she had been camping with friends in Raymond, was drinking and went for a walk. They believe she drowned; her death was ruled accidental.

An autopsy was planned Wednesday. A vigil was planned for Wednesday night on the Raymond Town Common.