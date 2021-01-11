Prioritized COVID-19 Testing Available to K-12 Students, Staff

Students, teachers and school staff in New Hampshire now have prioritized access to COVID-19 testing. The state says close to two dozen hospitals and outpatient practices across the state will give priority appointments within 24 hours to members of school communities who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The initiative comes as many districts struggle to stay open with more teachers and students home because of possible COVID-19 exposure, or awaiting COVID-19 test results.

The timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 16 years is still unclear, but school staff are in priority groups for vaccinations.

School nurses have been getting some of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, along with frontline health care workers.

The rest of K-12 school staff who haven't yet gotten the vaccine will be eligible to receive it in Phase 2A, slated to begin in March.