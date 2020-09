For the first time in New Hampshire history, gamblers will be able to legally wager on a competitive eating contest this weekend.

DraftKings, which was selected by the state last year to operate both online and in-person sports wagering, will take bets on the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest.

Considered by some to be the Superbowl of competitive eating, the annual July 4th competition pits some of the world’s finest appetites against each other in a contest to consume the most hot dogs in ten minutes.