 N.H. Unemployment Rate Continues to Decline; Tens of Thousands Remain Sidelined | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Unemployment Rate Continues to Decline; Tens of Thousands Remain Sidelined

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Flickr

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate fell in August to 6.5 percent as hiring continued to rebound in tourism-fueled sectors including leisure and hospitality, as well as food service.

New figures released Tuesday by N.H. Employment Security show the state added 3,000 hospitality jobs last month. 

The retail sector also added 1,500 workers, while construction jobs dipped by 700 positions. Overall, there were 14,000 more people employed in August than in July, when the unemployment rate stood at 8 percent. 

New Hampshire’s unemployment rate peaked at more than 17 percent in April during the strictest phase of the coronavirus lockdown. 

While many have gone back to work, there are still 66,000 fewer residents employed now than there were this time last year. 

The nationwide unemployment rate for August was 8.4 percent.

Go Deeper: Explore the Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

Tags: 
Unemployment
Coronavirus Coverage - Business and Economy

