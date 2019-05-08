N.H. House Gives $6M Job Training Bill Its Preliminary Approval

By 40 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR
 

State spending on job training would triple to $6 million under a bill given preliminary approval by the New Hampshire House.

The job training bill would add $4 million to an existing fund using money that would otherwise go to the state's trust fund for unemployment benefits.

Supporters argued it will help businesses that are desperate for skilled workers by providing training to people who are unemployed, underemployed and in recovery.

It also is aimed at helping people with disabilities, inmates transitioning back to the community, homeless people, seniors and immigrants.

Opponents said the money should remain in the unemployment trust fund in case the economy slows down again. They argued job training money should come from the state's general fund instead.

The bill, a version of which the New Hampshire Senate passed earlier this year, was sent Wednesday to the House Finance Committee for further review.

 

