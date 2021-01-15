N.H. DOE Partners With Virtual High School Tutoring Program

The New Hampshire Department of Education is partnering with a new online program to offer free tutoring to high school students.

The goal is to provide students with access to free math and SAT tutoring via Zoom.The platform was developed last year by Sal Khan, the founder of the education non-profit Khan Academy. The state Department of Education says the resource is particularly important as many high schoolers in New Hampshire continue to attend school in hybrid or remote models. Families interested in the service can go to schoolhouse.world.