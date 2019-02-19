N.H. Delegation Sends Letter to Trump Criticizing Plan to Divert Funding for Border Wall

By 1 hour ago
  • Jim Cleveland / courtesy Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

All four members of New Hampshire's Congressional delegation signed a letter to President Trump Tuesday opposing his plan to divert funding for a border wall.

In the letter the delegation says taking money from the Department of Defense to pay for a border wall could hurt two projects in and around the Granite State.

One involves improvements at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where the U.S. military can service carriers and submarines. The other would provide updated National Guard training facilities in Pembroke.

The letter cites a need for submarine maintenance as the Navy increases its fleet size. A year ago, the military released a $21 billion plan to make improvements at aging dry docks in New England and across the the U.S.

“When candidate Trump campaigned in New Hampshire he promised that funding would come from Mexico to pay for his wall, not from taxpayer dollars set aside for drug interdiction, and certainly not military construction projects like those planned for the Shipyard and New Hampshire’s National Guard,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who serves on the Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committees said in a statement.

Tags: 
Donald Trump
Border Wall
Jeanne Shaheen
Maggie Hassan
Annie Kuster
Chris Pappas
NH Politics

Related Content

Trump Claims 'Ridiculous Partisan' Probes May Upset Progress

By Feb 5, 2019

   

In his first State of the Union address to a divided Congress, President Donald Trump warned Democrats on Tuesday that "ridiculous partisan investigations" could derail the nation's economic progress.

Trump peppered his speech with calls for bipartisanship, urging Washington to govern "not as two parties, but as one nation." But his message clashed with the rancorous atmosphere he has helped cultivate in the nation's capital, as well as the desire of most Democrats to block his path during his next two years in office.

Trump Calls for Border Wall Money; Pelosi Accuses Him of 'Fear' and 'Malice'

By Jan 8, 2019
White House

President Donald Trump made a televised plea for border wall funding Tuesday night, seeking an edge in the shutdown battle with congressional Democrats as he declared there is "a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial government shutdown.