N.H. Delegation Sends Letter to Trump Criticizing Plan to Divert Funding for Border Wall

All four members of New Hampshire's Congressional delegation signed a letter to President Trump Tuesday opposing his plan to divert funding for a border wall.

In the letter the delegation says taking money from the Department of Defense to pay for a border wall could hurt two projects in and around the Granite State.

One involves improvements at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, where the U.S. military can service carriers and submarines. The other would provide updated National Guard training facilities in Pembroke.

The letter cites a need for submarine maintenance as the Navy increases its fleet size. A year ago, the military released a $21 billion plan to make improvements at aging dry docks in New England and across the the U.S.

“When candidate Trump campaigned in New Hampshire he promised that funding would come from Mexico to pay for his wall, not from taxpayer dollars set aside for drug interdiction, and certainly not military construction projects like those planned for the Shipyard and New Hampshire’s National Guard,” Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who serves on the Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committees said in a statement.