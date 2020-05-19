N.H. Community Colleges May Open Campus To Some Students In June

The University System of New Hampshire plans to work with the state Community College System to safely welcome students back to college campuses across the state soon.

“We all want to be able to bring students back safely and effectively, and maybe efforts where working together can strengthen that effort,” said Shannon Reid, Executive Director of Government Affairs and Communications for the Community College System of New Hampshire. “Really it’s an exploration to see where working together will be helpful.”

Reid says community colleges are working with the state on a plan to allow some students on campus for in-person instruction as early as June, but only for certain technical programs and hands-on course components like labs. The system is currently working with the state to enact proper safety measures like health screenings and social distancing, but it hasn’t formally announced a summer opening and is finalizing its plan.

The University System, which oversees Keene State College, Plymouth State University, the University of New Hampshire and Granite State College, announced its plan early this month to transition back to face-to-face learning by the fall.

University System trustees will discuss the collaboration with the Community College System of New Hampshire to reopen colleges in an executive committee meeting next Thursday.

