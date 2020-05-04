N.H. Cities, Towns To Split Millions In Federal Coronavirus Relief

Gov. Chris Sununu announced two new spending plans related to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in New Hampshire on Monday: $40 million to be used by cities and towns to offset local costs associated with COVID-19, and a temporary pay raise for state first responders.

The money headed to cities and towns, which comes from federal aid earmarked for COVID-19 relief, can be used to cover pandemic-related expenses including additional cleaning costs, telework arrangements, welfare expenses, and childcare costs for first responders. Sununu said the money could not be used to fill revenue shortfalls, even those stemming from the pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference in Concord, Sununu also said starting this week, full-time safety workers – including police, firefighters, EMTs and prison guards – will be eligible for a temporary $300 weekly bump in pay. Part-time workers are eligible for $150 weekly raises. The stipends will cost about $25 million dollars and will be paid out of the same federal aid fund.

Meanwhile, state health officials confirmed 72 new cases of coronavirus Monday and no new deaths.

State epidemiologist Ben Chan says as weather warms, people should continue to observe social distancing when outdoors. He says exercising good public health practices can take many forms, including keeping pets leashed when in public.

“The risk that animals pose to other people in terms of spreading COVID-19 is considered low,” Chan said.

Chan said the basics of containing COVID-19 – including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and face masks – may be a fact of life here for weeks and months to come.