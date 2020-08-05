 New N.H. Fish & Game Chief Confirmed After Heated Nomination Process | New Hampshire Public Radio

New N.H. Fish & Game Chief Confirmed After Heated Nomination Process

By 56 minutes ago

N.H. Fish & Game's Marine Division works on a study of how warming waters affect lobster migration in June.
Credit NH Fish & Game / Facebook

The N.H. Fish and Game Department has a new executive director, following a contentious nomination process.

North Country dairy farmer Scott Mason was confirmed by a 3 to 1 vote at the Executive Council Wednesday.

Mason's nomination had support from business leaders and Republican lawmakers.

He faced criticism from environmental advocates and local officials who say he lacks the scientific qualifications to run the agency in a sustainable way.

Critics point out that Mason opposed the creation of a conservation commission in his home town of Stratford. He also worked as a local liaison on Eversource’s now-defunct Northern Pass power line plan.

Executive Councilor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky abstained from Wednesday’s vote because he previously worked as a lawyer for Northern Pass opponents.

Tags: 
Fish & Game
Conservation
Executive Council

Related Content

N.H. Fish and Game Officer Injured In ATV Crash

By Jun 14, 2020

A New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer was seriously injured Saturday while conducting speed enforcement in Dummer. 

Shortly before 5 p.m., Officer Matthew Holmes was trying to stop two off-highway recreational vehicles that were speeding when he was struck from behind by another OHRV that was also speeding, according to the Fish and Game Department. 

Holmes was thrown from his ATV and landed several feet away. Several other riders stopped to render first aid.

New EPA Permit Will Advance Pollution Control Plans At State Fish Hatchery

By Dec 23, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR News

UPDATE: The draft permit was issued Dec. 31 and is open for public comment until Feb. 14, 2020. Click here for details. Original story continues below: 

A state fish hatchery facing a federal water pollution lawsuit will soon receive a key new permit from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The suit comes from neighbors of the state's largest fish hatchery, Powder Mill in New Durham.

Enviro. Groups Say New State Rule For Developers Puts Endangered Species At Risk

By Feb 18, 2020
NH Fish & Game

Environmental groups say a new state rule, which has support from the construction industry and could become permanent, puts endangered species at greater risk from development.

For years, state regulation has mandated that development projects “not result in adverse impacts” to a list of more than 50 critters that the state considers threatened or endangered.

Life Lessons From New Hampshire's All-Female Winter Wilderness Training

By Feb 23, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Women are one of the fastest-growing demographics for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire.

The state Department of Fish & Game has encouraged that for more than 20 years with its “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” program, or BOW. It helps the department make money and cut down on preventable rescues.

NHPR’s Annie Ropeik attended the winter BOW last weekend in Holderness, and found out it’s also about women helping women learn to fend for themselves. 