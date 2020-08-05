New N.H. Fish & Game Chief Confirmed After Heated Nomination Process

The N.H. Fish and Game Department has a new executive director, following a contentious nomination process.

North Country dairy farmer Scott Mason was confirmed by a 3 to 1 vote at the Executive Council Wednesday.

Mason's nomination had support from business leaders and Republican lawmakers.

He faced criticism from environmental advocates and local officials who say he lacks the scientific qualifications to run the agency in a sustainable way.

Critics point out that Mason opposed the creation of a conservation commission in his home town of Stratford. He also worked as a local liaison on Eversource’s now-defunct Northern Pass power line plan.

Executive Councilor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky abstained from Wednesday’s vote because he previously worked as a lawyer for Northern Pass opponents.