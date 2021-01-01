 Mount Washington Weather Exhibits Moving to McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center | New Hampshire Public Radio

Mount Washington Weather Exhibits Moving to McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center

  • The Mount Washington Weather Observatory at 6,288 feet. NHPR File Photo.
    The Mount Washington Weather Observatory at 6,288 feet. NHPR File Photo.
    Annie Ropeik / NHPR

The Mount Washington Observatory is moving exhibits from its now-closed Weather Discovery Center in North Conway to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord.

A few exhibits will move to the observatory's museum on top of the mountain, but most will find a new home in Concord, including the "Shaky Shack", the replica of the 1930s-era Observatory staff's mountain-top cabin in which the highest human-observed surface wind speed on Earth was recorded in 1934.

The Concord center is closing from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 to incorporate the exhibits and complete a major upgrade of its planetarium system.

Tags: 
Mount Washington Observatory
Weather

