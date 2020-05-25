Memorial Day In N.H. Marked By Virtual Ceremonies, Church Bells

The mayors of Dover, Somersworth and Rochester coordinated a virtual Memorial Day service viewable online.
With parades and public ceremonies cancelled because of the coronavirus, communities across New Hampshire are marking Memorial Day in novel ways.

Across Dover, Rochester and Somersworth, church bells tolled at 10am to mark the day of remembrance.

In a pre-recorded service posted to the city of Dover’s website, Mayor Bob Carrier encouraged the community to connect with men and women who served.

“You need to make sure that you reach out to those veterans that are still with us, and tell their stories, so we can understand and make the world a better place,” said Carrier.

U.S. Army veteran Peter Tiews, who now serves on the Rochester Veterans Council, called for reflection, no matter where people are marking the occasion.

“We honor all those soldiers, men and women, who have served in the U.S. military, in any shape or form, and have died to sacrifice their lives for our freedom today,” said Tiews.

The annual service at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen was cancelled, though staff did place flags at headstones to mark the day.

At Albacore Park in Portsmouth, Captain Daniel Ettlich, commander of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, gave remarks that can be watched here.

Memorial Day

