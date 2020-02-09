Local Polling Places: Where To Vote In The 2020 N.H. Primary

Tuesday is Primary Day in New Hampshire. If you're wondering where to cast a ballot in your community, scroll down for a map of New Hampshire polling places, or visit the Secretary of State's website to search by address.

Are you a local official who wants to make a correction to our polling location data? Click here to email our digital team.

MAP: Polling places in New Hampshire cities and towns

Scroll below the map for a full list of polling places and contacts for your town's clerk.

Want more information about your municipality? Scroll through the list below, published by the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office.