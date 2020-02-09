Local Polling Places: Where To Vote In The 2020 N.H. Primary

By 46 seconds ago
  • voting booths
    Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Tuesday is Primary Day in New Hampshire. If you're wondering where to cast a ballot in your community, scroll down for a map of New Hampshire polling places, or visit the Secretary of State's website to search by address.

Are you a local official who wants to make a correction to our polling location data? Click here to email our digital team.

MAP: Polling places in New Hampshire cities and towns

Scroll below the map for a full list of polling places and contacts for your town's clerk.

Want more information about your municipality? Scroll through the list below, published by the New Hampshire Secretary of State's office.

Tags: 
2020 Primary
Polling Places

Related Content

N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 1: Candidates Barnstorm State To Close Deal With Voters

By 12 hours ago
Daniela Allee

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

Click here for Part 2 of our Primary Countdown Blog.

N.H. Primary Countdown Blog - Part 2: The Final Stretch Before The Polls Open

By 1 hour ago
Dan Tuohy | NHPR

It's the final stretch before the first primary ballots will be cast in New Hampshire, and candidates are crisscrossing the state to make their final case to voters here. Bookmark this page for updates on what the candidates are up to in these final days, what Granite State voters are saying, and more.

Note: Click here for Part 1 of our Primary Countdown Blog