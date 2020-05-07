Lifelines: N.H. Refugee Communities On Challenges And Resiliency During The Pandemic

As part of NHPR's series on trauma in the time of COVID-19, "Lifelines," The Exchange focuses on New Hampshire's refugees. Refugees who resettle to New Hampshire may experience trauma before, during, and after resettlement, and as they build new lives in the Granite State, we look at how the pandemic fits into this process of establishing stability, wellbeing, and community in a new place.
Air date: Thursday, May 7, 2020
GUESTS:
- Alexandra Weber - Chief Program Officer and Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker at the International Institute of New England, which provides services and opportunities for refugees and immigrants through resettlement, education, career advancement, and pathways to citizenship. Weber works to strengthen and expand IINE's continuum of direct support services to immigrants by building partnerships with organizations, employers, funders, and communities.
- Carolyn Musyimi-Kamau - Program Manager for the New American Africans Program at the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success, based in Manchester.
- Clement Kigugu- Case Manager for Building Community in New Hampshire (formerly the Bhutanese Community of New Hampshire), and Cheif Executive Officer of Overcomers Refugee Services, whose mission is to empower refugees to become successful, contributing members of New Hampshire society.