This month, NHPR has been checking in with Granite Staters to see how they're doing and what they've learned after so many months of the pandemic. It's…
Essential workers are balancing the stress of possible infection on the job, with family life and isolation caused by social distancing, and this includes…
Because of COVID-19, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections suspended all visits and volunteer services at the state’s prisons on March 16, more than…
Before the coronavirus pandemic, an alternative school in Rochester was finding new ways to help its students cope with difficult situations.Bud Carlson…
As part of NHPR's series on trauma in the time of COVID-19, "Lifelines," The Exchange focuses on New Hampshire's refugees. Refugees who resettle to New…
Caregivers are one group of essential workers who have continued showing up for their jobs daily amid the coronavirus pandemic.At the Spaulding Youth…
Two months ago, before the coronavirus pandemic transformed the world, I met in Manchester with a man named Mukhtar Idahow. He was born in Somalia, raised…
Lifelines: How The Stress Of COVID-19 Can Be Re-Traumatizing For Trauma SurvivorsAll this week, as part of our series Lifelines, NHPR is looking at something that even in normal times, isn't easy to talk about - trauma.Linda Douglas is…
The coronavirus pandemic has led to intense isolation for many people as they've been stuck inside their homes to help prevent the spread of the…
Parts of New Hampshire’s economy are starting to open up, but a stay-at-home order remains in effect. We’re still crowded into houses with restless kids,…