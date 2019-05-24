Legislature Approves Low-Income Solar Bill, With Governor’s Backing

The New Hampshire House approved a bill Thursday to spur more solar energy projects that would benefit low-income residents.

The proposal requires utilities each year to build at least two solar projects that help reduce energy costs for lower-income families.

The plan stems from a compromise between Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes, a Democrat, and Gov. Chris Sununu, who said low-income solar projects would be among his priorities this year.

This was one of the first related bills Sununu weighed in on, and it’s one of the only energy proposals he’s strongly supported from Democrats.

The governor has said he'll sign the bill approved Thursday. It now heads for his desk.