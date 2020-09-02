 Lawsuit Seeks Sununu Staff Emails With Redistricting Group | New Hampshire Public Radio

Lawsuit Seeks Sununu Staff Emails With Redistricting Group

By 39 minutes ago

Gov. Chris Sununu
Credit Dan Tuohy | NHPR

Lawyers for the state and a liberal activist who's seeking emails from Gov. Sununu's administration staff were before a Merrimack County Judge Wednesday.

The case could clarify the governor's obligations to adhere to state right-to-know provisions.

The state's lawyer, Jennifer Ramsey, argued that the emails in question were sent on private accounts, and therefore should be judged as permitted private political activity, not official state actions.

Get stories like this in your inbox - sign up for our Primarily Politics newsletter today.

But Ramsey also acknowledged the emails sent before and after Sununu vetoed the 2019 bill to create an independent redistricting commission walk the line.

"This gets fuzzy, I'll be candid," she said.

The plaintiff in this case is Louise Spencer of the progressive group Kent Street Coalition. She says the emails with the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a group led by former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, should be disclosed.

Spencer's lawyer is Katherine Anthony, who works for the government watchdog group American Oversight.

It's just difficult to understand how those do not fall within the definition of governmental records," Anthony said.

New Hampshire governors have long asserted they are exempt from the state's right-to-know law. The state constitution says the public's right of access to governmental records shall not be unreasonably restricted.

Tags: 
redistricting
Chris Sununu

Related Content

Sununu Vetoes Bill to Create Independent Legislative Redistricting in N.H.

By Jul 31, 2020
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill to create an independent redistricting committee.

In his veto message, Sununu called gerrymandering rare in New Hampshire, and said lawmakers should have the right to determine their own process for drawing districts.

Absentee Ballot And Redistricting Bills Clear N.H. Senate

By Jun 30, 2020
NHPR Staff

The state Senate voted through two high-profile election law bills Monday: a proposal that makes it easier to vote absentee during the coronavirus pandemic, and a bill that creates an independent redistricting commission.

N.H. Lawmakers Again Push To Change Redistricting Rules

By Jan 28, 2020
Sara Plourde for NHPR

Supporters of redistricting reform in New Hampshire are making another push to put political map-making in the hands of an independent commission rather than lawmakers.

A similar proposal earned widespread bipartisan support last year, but was ultimately vetoed by Governor Chris Sununu.

Related: How gerrymandering in N.H. skewed the 2016 elections

Sununu Vetoes Bill for Independent Redistricting Committee

By Aug 9, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

 

Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have created an independent redistricting commission.

 

The legislation reached his desk after getting a bipartisan boost in the Senate two months ago. House passage was more of a party-line vote.

 

Sununu gave the idea a cold shoulder earlier this year, saying the current process has worked well.

 

Bill To Create Independent Redistricting Panel In N.H. Sent to Sununu

By Jun 16, 2019
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

 

New Hampshire lawmakers have agreed on a bill to create an independent commission to redraw the state's legislative districts.

Supporters argue the current system that puts lawmakers in charge of redistricting allows for gerrymandering, in which boundaries are drawn to benefit the party in power.

Coronavirus Concerns Bring Changes To N.H.'s Campaign Season Traditions

By Aug 28, 2020
Josh Rogers/NHPR

In a normal election year, a long-time New Hampshire Democratic activist like Bette Lasky might have been in the room when Joe Biden delivered his convention speech. But last week, Lasky was in a parking lot in Derry, watching Biden’s speech drive-in movie style, the candidate projected on a giant screen. As she stood by her car, Lasky looked into the darkening summer sky and noted how, for her, 2020 politics feel deeply unnatural.    

As N.H. Continues COVID Ban On Reusable Bags, Some Say Politics Is Trumping Science

By Jul 21, 2020
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Massachusetts recently announced that it was ending its pandemic moratorium on reusable shopping bags, saying towns could go back to reinforcing their bans on single-use plastic bags. 

Meanwhile, New Hampshire and many other states are still not letting shoppers bring their reusable bags to stores. But is that actually helping to slow the spread of coronavirus?