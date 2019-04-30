Kids Show Up At Statehouse To Support Single-Use Plastics Ban

By 4 minutes ago
  • Students from Concord’s Broken Ground School testified in favor of proposed single-use plastics bans at a state Senate committee hearing Tuesday.
    Students from Concord’s Broken Ground School testified in favor of proposed single-use plastics bans at a state Senate committee hearing Tuesday.
    Annie Ropeik for NHPR

Dozens of people came to Concord Tuesday to support a proposal banning the use of most plastic straws and shopping bags. The two bills heard in the state Senate Commerce Committee have already passed the House of Representatives.

One would require businesses – except health care facilities – to only provide plastic straws on request.

The other bill would bar businesses from giving out plastic shopping bags in most cases, and require them to charge 10 cents for paper and reusable plastic alternatives.

A few people at the hearing downplayed the environmental impacts of plastic pollution, and argued New Hampshire doesn't contribute enough of it to justify a large-scale ban.

But many more residents – including several children and teenagers – disagreed.

"This is extreme waste being produced for our minimal convenience,” said 14-year-old Ilinca Drondoe of Bedford.

A few business advocates also argued restaurants already use alternatives to plastic.

But others, including Drondoe, say the proposed bans are about more than just straws and bags.

"This bill will put New Hampshire at the forefront of a movement,” said Drondoe. “It’ll motivate and challenge people to consider the consequences of their actions, limit the use of other single-use plastics in their lives and be more environmentally conscious."

The state of Maine and a handful of New Hampshire towns are among those currently considering similar bans.

Tags: 
plastic bag ban

Related Content

Businesses Weigh In On Portsmouth's Proposed Single-Use Plastics Ban

By Apr 29, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Businesses in Portsmouth have mixed reviews for a proposed ban on single-use plastics in the city.

It's the fourth year Portsmouth has been considering introducing such a policy, aimed at reducing plastic pollution and litter. A handful of communities are considering similar bans.

N.H. Lawmakers to Consider Statewide Bans on Plastic Bags, Straws

By Jan 4, 2019

New Hampshire lawmakers will consider a number of restrictions on single-use plastics this session.

Rep. Judith Spang, Democrat of Durham, says she's introducing bills to ban plastic bags and plastic straws statewide.

The Future of Recycling with Outside/In

By The Exchange Apr 18, 2018
Kristian Bjornard; Flickr

Many towns across New Hampshire have adopted single-stream recycling... toss everything together, and it will be sorted out down the line. But a recent episode of NHPR's Outside/In found that this method of collection is becoming less sustainable and less profitable. We look at how this is impacting the Granite State.

Listen to the full episode of Outside/In: "One Bin To Rule Them All."

Downsizing Baby Boomers Help Goodwill Set Donation Record

By Apr 17, 2018
Courtesy Goodwill NNE

Goodwill Industries of Northern New England says it took in a record number of donations in 2017 and is on track to do the same this year.

The non-profit says one factor behind the increase in donations is the region’s aging population. As baby boomers downsize, it seems a trip to the Goodwill is often in order.

Last year alone, Goodwill NNE says it diverted 60 million pounds of stuff from the waste stream.

Spokesperson Heather Steeves says even if those items aren’t sold in stores, they have lots of ways of keeping them out of a landfill.

Portsmouth City Council Indefinitely Postpones Vote on Plastic Bag Ban

By Apr 4, 2017
Keng Susumpow via Flickr CC

The Portsmouth City Council has voted to postpone debate on a proposed ban on single-use plastic bags in the city. The decision means the ban won’t be voted on anytime soon.

The 6 – 3 vote on Monday night came after concerns were raised about whether the city has the legal authority to enact a ban on plastic bags.