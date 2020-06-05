Judge Clears Way For One More Hearing In N.H. Democrats' COVID-19 Spending Suit

Credit JOE GRATZ / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

Democratic state lawmakers will get another hearing in a lawsuit over Gov. Chris Sununu’s authority to distribute federal coronavirus aid.

The complaint dates to mid-April. It argues that the legislature should get a say in Sununu's spending during the state of emergency.  

Superior Court Judge David Anderson previously denied the lawmakers’ request for an emergency injunction to stop that spending.

That didn't change in Anderson's latest order. But he now says the legislature’s fiscal committee has legal standing to keep pursuing the case.

It means the Democrats will get another day in court sometime soon before a final ruling is issued.

