How N.H.'s Minority-Owned Businesses Are Faring

Minorities have been hit disproportionately hard by COVID-19, and minority-owned businesses have closed at higher rates. We check in with Granite State minority-owned businesses on how they're doing amidst the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
Air date: Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Deo Mwano - Business consultant based in Manchester.
- Sandra Almonte - Owner of Don Quijote Restaurant in Manchester.
- Lionel Loveless - Owner of Collector's Eye Antique Shop in Stratham and Route 1 Antiques in Hampton Falls.
- Jilan Hall-Johnson - Owner of The Sassy Biscuit Co. in Dover.