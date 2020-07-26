Getting Creative During A Pandemic Wedding Season

It's the peak of summer wedding season, so we talk to wedding vendors in New Hampshire about how they, and couples, are getting creative with celebrations when big gatherings and travel are more difficult. How have you adapted your wedding plans this summer? Share your story, and your photos, to exchange@nhpr.org.
Air date: Monday, July 27, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Meg Simone - Owner of NH Elopements, Meg Simone Wedding Films, and Mountain Love Films.
- Alyssa Van Guilder - Owner of Apotheca and co-owner of the Gardens at Uncanoonuc Mountain.
- Hilary Gallagher - Wedding photographer and member of the New Hampshire Coalition of Wedding Vendors.
- Melissa Koren - Connection photographer who works with many queer couples as well as families.