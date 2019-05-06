Fans Of Late Poet Donald Hall Have Opportunity To Buy Estate Items

When he died last summer at the age of 89, Donald Hall left behind an extensive output of poetry and prose writing.

The one-time poet laureate also left behind a lifetime of possessions, from antiques and rare books, to coins and baseball cards. This week, many of those items will go up for sale to the public.

On Wednesday, William A. Smith Auctions in Plainfield will host a live auction of some of Hall’s jewelry and silver, fine China, and paintings. A Dock Ellis baseball card along with Hall’s book about Ellis are also up for sale.

Then on Friday, ten paintings and fine prints, including works by Willem de Kooning and Andy Warhol, from Hall’s estate will be on the block as part of a Skinner Auctioneers event in Boston.

Admirers of Hall can also get a look inside his longtime Eagle Pond Farm home in Wilmot this weekend, where organizers of an estate sale are expecting large crowds. Fans will have an opportunity to look through his house, and at the landscape and possessions that inspired some of this work.