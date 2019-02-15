EPA Settles With GE To Cover Cost Of Clean-Up At Milford Superfund

By 1 hour ago

Clean-up work in 2016 is seen in this screenshot from an EPA video on the Fletcher’s Paint Works Site.
Credit EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency has settled with General Electric to pay for a completed clean-up at a Milford toxic waste site.

The Fletchers Paint Works site became a Superfund in the 1980s, after it was found to have contaminated local drinking water with toxic chemicals known as PCBs.

The EPA named GE as responsible for the pollution, and they worked together to remove and secure contaminated soil at the site. That work wrapped up in 2017.

Now, the EPA says GE has agreed to pay back $3.2 million to cover the government's clean-up costs.

The cleaned-up area sits along the Souhegan River in downtown Milford, near a school and public recreation areas.

Federal officials have touted the site as a model, successful Superfund.

But they warned last spring that people should still not eat fish caught near the site, because they might contain old contamination.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether that fish advisory is still in place.

Tags: 
Milford
Fletchers Paint Works
Environment

