Election 2020: Inauguration Coverage

In the lead-up to Inauguration Day on January 20, turn to New Hampshire Public Radio for in-depth and insightful reporting, spanning NHPR’s on-air, digital and podcast properties.

Inauguration coverage on NHPR caps more than two years of reporting on the 2020 Presidential race, from the earliest days of potential national candidates exploring New Hampshire and considering runs for president, through a busy primary season and our state’s first-in-the-nation primary, to Election Day last November.

In the wake of the January 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., and ongoing proceedings around the historic second impeachment of President Trump, news is changing and fast-moving. NHPR is tapping both its local resources in New Hampshire as well as the expertise of our national colleagues at NPR and other public media partners to cover both of these unprecedented events in the life of our nation.

Coverage for the next week is expected to include live broadcasts from NPR, reactions from members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation who are attending inauguration events, and the voices of the public.

NHPR’s news team will be reaching out to sources and newsmakers to learn more about their plans for watching events on Inauguration Day, and how events of January 6 have impacted people’s perspective on our democracy, our politics and our country’s future. The news team is also reporting on security concerns, demonstrations, and protest movements that are active in New Hampshire. Members of the public are encouraged to share their views on current events by sending an email to: voices@nhpr.org, or leave a voicemail message: 1-603-513-7790.

In addition to news and programming offerings, NHPR’s popular Civics 101 podcast is producing timely episodes and responding directly to listener questions. Recent episodes include primers on the 25th Amendment; Congress and the Electoral College; and the peaceful transition of power. Visit here for free and downloadable episodes, lesson plans, explanatory journalism and other tools for better understanding the rights and responsibilities of citizenry and the foundations of our political institutions. Listeners can also send in their questions about aspects of the voting process, our democratic institutions, or other civics-related queries.

Here is a guide to what listeners and readers can expect to see around Inauguration Day coverage. Listeners and readers can also get ongoing updates via NHPR’s Primarily Politics newsletter.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn into office in a ceremony at the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Live coverage from NPR is expected to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both the swearing-in ceremony and the President-elect’s inauguration speech will be broadcast live.

Rachel Martin and Michel Martin will host the broadcast, with additional reporting from NPR reporters and correspondents expected to include: Miles Parks, Alina Selyukh, Juana Summers, Mara Liasson, Ron Elving, Scott Detrow, Ayesha Rascoe, Claudia Grisales, Susan Davis, Don Gonyea, Danielle Kurtzleben, and possibly more.

NOTE: Live coverage from NPR may extend beyond 1 p.m., depending on the news of the day.

9 – 10 p.m. – 1A Special Coverage

On the evening of Inauguration Day, Jenn White will host a special hour looking at the day’s events. Listeners from across the country and from across the political spectrum will be invited to share their views. The hour will include some special guests, but primarily listener voices.

Thursday, January 21

9 to 10 a.m. live; rebroadcast from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m - The Exchange

NHPR’s locally-produced statewide call-in talk show will continue to be a place for in-depth conversations with key newsmakers and a forum for public conversation. One day after the inauguration of the nation’s 46th President, The Exchange reflects on the events in Washington and invites listener reaction and comments

Submit your comments and questions in advance, or in real time during the broadcast, by emailing: exchange@nhpr.org, or by calling in during the live show to 1-800-892-6477.

